Get Your 2021 Toyota Tacoma While it's Trail or Nightshade Hot

It has been in production since 1995, has already reached its third generation and qualified in pole-position in terms of sales for a decade and a half already. Toyota’s Tacoma has remained a hit for the Japanese automaker over the hills and far away by keeping up with the tough looks, tough performance attitude. Naturally, as the time progressed, the personalization options also expanded, so the pickup is reaching the 2021 model year with no less than seven grades, two of them being new special edition models.
Toyota has decided to share with us the full pricing details for the 2021 model year roster, with the Tacoma kicking off as low as $26,150 when selecting the base 4x2 SR Access Cab version. Opting for the 4x4 will see the price hiked to $29,225 but there is still a long way to go before reaching the top – the most expensive Tacoma on offer is the 4x4 TRD Pro Double Cab at $46,780.
Neatly tucked in between are the two new special edition models Toyota has been bragging for a while already. The most affordable of the couple will be the 4x2 Trail at $34,005 (4x4 costs $37,080) and the Nightshade goes for either $39,905 (4x2) or $42,980 (4x4), respectively.
The former arrives to grace the adventurous type with tailored styling, additional convenience options and even more storage. It piggybacks on the SR5 with Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White as exterior shades, while adding and entire set of features.
Among them we find the Tacoma Limited grille, a set of Dark Gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels wrapped in Kevlar ATs along with a 120-volt power outlet and insulated lockable bed storage acting as a cooler.
Folks looking for some understated elegance might want to direct their attention toward the 2021 Tacoma Nightshade which has the Limited model decked out in a serious black exterior and interior trim.
It is also accompanied by 18-inch Dark Smoke alloys; black exhaust tips and fog light surrounds as well as a new grille insert in dark chrome. Color choices range from a sinister all-dark appearance with Midnight Black Metallic to Magnetic Gray Metallic and an optional Windchill Pearl.
