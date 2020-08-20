Get Your 2021 Toyota Tacoma While it's Trail or Nightshade Hot

It has been in production since 1995, has already reached its third generation and qualified in pole-position in terms of sales for a decade and a half already. Toyota’s Tacoma has remained a hit for the Japanese automaker over the hills and far away by keeping up with the tough looks, tough performance attitude. Naturally, as the time progressed, the personalization options also expanded, so the pickup is reaching the 2021 model year with no less than seven grades, two of them being new special edition models.

10 photos