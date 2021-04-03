Toyota Tacoma Leads Mid-Size Pickup Truck Sales in Q1 2021

More on this:

1 The Ford F-Series Outsold Ram Trucks and the Chevy Silverado in Q1 2021

2 The Ford Mustang Outsold the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro in Q1 2021

3 2021 Ford Bronco Sport FCTP Vehicles Are Now Available for Sale

4 The C8 Corvette Is America’s Fastest-Selling Car, Study Finds

5 Ford Posts Record Electrified Sales in February, but It's Not All Roses