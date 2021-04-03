Toyota Tacoma Leads Mid-Size Pickup Truck Sales in Q1 2021

After the first three months of 2021, the Tacoma has pulled a big lead over its rivals. 66,449 units were sold in the first quarter, up 27.2 percent from the 53,636 examples that were sold last year in the same period.
Ford finished in second place, but only slightly above Chevy. The Ranger outperformed the Colorado with 24,166 units compared to 24,083 for the GM-developed truck. The Canyon, which is supposed to be a little fancier than the ‘Rado, moved 7,144 trucks compared to 4,483 in 2020.
Moving on to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, third place goes to the Wrangler-styled Jeep Gladiator with 18,822 examples under its belt, an improvement of 23 percent over the 15,259 pickups sold in the United States in the first three months of last year. Nissan, which has just redesigned the Frontier inside and out, couldn’t do better than 10,780 examples compared to 10,280 units.
Looking at the bigger picture, the segment is doing much better than it did last year in the first quarter. Sanitary crisis-related restrictions and lockdowns aren’t as harsh as they used to be one year ago, so yeah, it’s easy to understand why every single mid-size pickup has posted improvements.
If you’re in the market for a brand-new Tacoma, the most affordable specification will set you back $26,250 excluding destination charge for the SR with the Access Cab body style, six-foot box, 2.7-liter base engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The Ranger can be yours from $24,410 with a punchy EcoBoost powerplant as standard while the Colorado and Canyon twins start at $25,200 and $26,400, respectively.
The Jeep may be the most expensive in standard-issue specification at $33,565 excluding freight, but it’s also the most capable off the beaten path from the factory. And finally, the Frontier for the 2021 model year starts at $27,190 for the King Cab S 4x2 with the 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed auto.
In related news, U.S. truck customers will be treated to a couple of new entries that will challenge the unibody Honda Ridgeline. Hyundai will reveal the Santa Cruz on April 15th, and not long after that, Ford will take the veils off the Maverick. Both of them will be offered exclusively as crew cabs.
Moving on to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, third place goes to the Wrangler-styled Jeep Gladiator with 18,822 examples under its belt, an improvement of 23 percent over the 15,259 pickups sold in the United States in the first three months of last year. Nissan, which has just redesigned the Frontier inside and out, couldn’t do better than 10,780 examples compared to 10,280 units.
Looking at the bigger picture, the segment is doing much better than it did last year in the first quarter. Sanitary crisis-related restrictions and lockdowns aren’t as harsh as they used to be one year ago, so yeah, it’s easy to understand why every single mid-size pickup has posted improvements.
If you’re in the market for a brand-new Tacoma, the most affordable specification will set you back $26,250 excluding destination charge for the SR with the Access Cab body style, six-foot box, 2.7-liter base engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The Ranger can be yours from $24,410 with a punchy EcoBoost powerplant as standard while the Colorado and Canyon twins start at $25,200 and $26,400, respectively.
The Jeep may be the most expensive in standard-issue specification at $33,565 excluding freight, but it’s also the most capable off the beaten path from the factory. And finally, the Frontier for the 2021 model year starts at $27,190 for the King Cab S 4x2 with the 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed auto.
In related news, U.S. truck customers will be treated to a couple of new entries that will challenge the unibody Honda Ridgeline. Hyundai will reveal the Santa Cruz on April 15th, and not long after that, Ford will take the veils off the Maverick. Both of them will be offered exclusively as crew cabs.