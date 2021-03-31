2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Truck Production Scheduled to Start This Summer

First shown at the 2015 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Santa Cruz will be shown in production guise on April 15th. Before the grand reveal, which is going to be streamed online, the South Korean brand is teasing us with shadowy pictures of the new truck.
The signature lighting up front is unique, there’s no mistaking it, and the same can be said about the angular motifs on the front doors. Equipped with five-spoke wheels featuring a two-tone finish, the dual-cab pickup further boasts a small bed with a drop-down tailgate as most pickup trucks have.
T-shaped taillights give the Santa Cruz the sensation of width, and the stamped nameplate on the tailgate brings the point home with uppercase letters. According to Hyundai, “a highly maneuverable all-wheel-drive platform” is hiding under the skin. A few bits and bobs are obviously shared with the Tucson and Santa Fe because the unibody pickup will be made at the Montgomery, Alabama assembly site where both crossovers are made.
The South Korean company has also mentioned “powerful and efficient powertrain options,” which means that we’ll get at least two engines. Whatever may come our way, be it aspirated or turbocharged, it’s worth mentioning that Montgomery exclusively makes four-cylinder powerplants.
Expected to start from approximately $25,000 or thereabouts, the Santa Cruz is likely to feature an eight-speed automatic instead of a stick shift because there’s no market for a row-your-own transmission. Estimated at four feet (1.2 meters), the bed seems to be more than adequate for a Tucson-based model aimed at lifestyle-oriented individuals. Don’t, however, expect the newcomer to feature the same kind of payload as the Honda Ridgeline.
In terms of towing capacity, 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) is the most the Tucson can muster. The Santa Fe fares a little better (3,500 pounds or 1,588 kilograms), but it still can’t rival the Ridgeline. When equipped with all-wheel drive, Honda’s truck is able to pull 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
