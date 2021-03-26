2021 Ford Bronco Sport FCTP Vehicles Are Now Available for Sale

It’s an Escape in wolf’s clothing that may overheat when driven off-road, but the Bronco Sport is selling like hotcakes. Demand is off the charts according to a letter sent to dealers, which is why the Ford Courtesy Transportation Program was modified to keep the momentum high.
According to Cars Direct, Bronco Sport mannequins previously had to be used for demonstration for 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) or four months before they could be sold. The contractual requirement has been duly eliminated over sky-high demand, “allowing dealers to sell to end-users immediately.”
This change of heart is good news for prospective buyers, yet it’s on the funny side of things as well. Lest we forget, a Florida dealership accidentally sold a FCTP model to a customer, then demanded the owner to return it.
A rather sticky situation, isn’t it? Adam Sidoti got in touch with the media, the higher-ups in Detroit took notice, the dealer was told to back down, and that’s how Adam got to keep his SUV.
Given time, the Ford Motor Company is probably going to eliminate the demonstrator period for the mid-size Bronco as well. The pickup truck-based model has racked up over 190,000 reservations according to the latest intel, and approximately 125,000 of them have been converted to orders. Most of them are higher trim levels (from the Outer Banks up) and over 60 percent of customers went for the 2.7-liter V6.
As opposed to the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost mills of the big-boy Bronco, the compact-sized crossover is flexing a three-cylinder turbo across the board with the notable exception of the Badlands. The range-topping version comes only with a four-banger EcoBoost mill.
If you’re in the market for a Bronco Sport and you’re happy with the bare essentials, the Base trim level can be had from $26,820 excluding freight and options. The Badlands is the most expensive of the lot at $32,820, but it’s also the nicest thanks to the Advanced 4x4 system, Trail Control, and seven Goes Over Any Type of Terrain driving modes.
