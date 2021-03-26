Meet the Five Most Influential Vehicles Toyota Has Ever Built

4 1969 Mustang Mach 1 Goes Under the Knife, Comes Out More Glorious Than Ever

2 1969 Ford Mustang Saved After Sitting for 40 Years, Super Old Gas Still Good

1969 Ford Mustang With 7.0L V8 and 4-Speed Manual Is in Dire Need of Help

It’s incredibly difficult to have a favorite Ford Mustang. The pony cars have been with us for the past 57 years without interruption, and pretty much every single generation brought with it at least two or three special variants that we’ll never forget. 11 photos



Other highlights included the quad headlights, new location for the grille badge, convex side panels rather than concave ones, and of course, the debut of the



While the Mach 1 is without a doubt the most famous Mustang model



This ‘69 Mustang, however, is basically a rolling chassis, according to its



Visually, the body suffers from rust, nicks, and damage to the rear quarter panel on the passenger side, courtesy of a tire blow-out. We reckon rust is the main issue, and while the seller appears to be upfront about it, it’s hard to say how extensive this problem is.



Whoever ends up with the winning bid will have to consider whether they’d like to build this car Mustangs from 1969 stand out because of several reasons. First and foremost, that was the model year in which Ford decided to go with an even larger body, extending the total length by 3.8 inches (9.7 cm) and the width by about half an inch (1.2 cm).Other highlights included the quad headlights, new location for the grille badge, convex side panels rather than concave ones, and of course, the debut of the Mach 1 , which proved so successful that it led to the extinction of the GT specification.While the Mach 1 is without a doubt the most famous Mustang model built in 1969 , the rest of the range was quite exceptional, too, especially when equipped with Ford’s 428 ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet engine.This ‘69 Mustang, however, is basically a rolling chassis, according to its eBay ad. While its original Cobra Jet unit is long gone, seller vt8045 will include a 428 ci standard bore block and a four-speed manual transmission in the transaction. As of right now, the highest bid is $11,300, which means someone out there definitely has the means to restore this car back to its former glory while probably eyeing a massive return on their investment too.Visually, the body suffers from rust, nicks, and damage to the rear quarter panel on the passenger side, courtesy of a tire blow-out. We reckon rust is the main issue, and while the seller appears to be upfront about it, it’s hard to say how extensive this problem is.Whoever ends up with the winning bid will have to consider whether they’d like to build this car to their ideal specification or try to keep it as close to the original spec as possible. Opting for the latter is probably a safer choice if you’re worried about long-term value. However, it’s also the more expensive route to take.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.