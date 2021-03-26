Mars House Sells as NFT for Over $500,000: This Is the Future

1971 Ford Mustang Mach-1 Rendered as a Sick Widebody Cyberpunk-Style Machine

Launched in September of 1970, the late first-generation Ford Mustang stood as a thoroughly revised model compared to any of its predecessors. It also got bigger and wider to utilize Ford’s big block 429 ci (7.0-liter) V8 engine without any extensive modifications. 12 photos



If your goal was to go fast, that 429 Cobra Jet unit did the trick. It produced as many as 375 hp (380 PS) to go with 450 lb-ft (610 Nm) of torque. Those are some serious performance figures. To put things into perspective, the iconic 1976 Ferrari 512 BB could “only” unleash 340 hp (344 PS). So yes,



Now, it is a 1971 Mustang Mach-1 that artist Shashank Das used to create this absolutely stunning retro-futuristic machine, dubbed the Mach-X. It features a widebody kit with a monstrous lip spoiler, custom Brixton Forged wheels, a bare metal finish, quad exhaust tips lifted into the rear fascia, plus a full-width light bar. It even keeps the original’s dual scoop hood design, which makes for a very nice touch.



It also has very little ground clearance, so if this car were ever to pop up in real life, its whole existence would be traveling from event to event via trailer exclusively. Although, you could always remove that spoiler and lift it up an inch or two, and you’d be set—think Eva Longoria's road-worthy



Overall, this is a gorgeous illustration, even rivaling last year's epic widebody



