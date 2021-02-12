1969 Mustang Mach 1 Goes Under the Knife, Comes Out More Glorious Than Ever

The first-generation Ford Mustang Mach 1 is easily one of the most popular classic Mustangs ever made, like pretty much all performance-oriented Mustangs of that era, such as the Boss 302, Boss 429, or the Shelby cars.
Fun fact, the Mach 1 was single-handedly responsible for killing off the Mustang GT, eclipsing the latter in terms of sales and causing it to go extinct until Ford finally resurrected the GT moniker in the early 1980s.
Now, even among so many other Mach 1s that we’ve showcased, this one manages to stand out in spectacular fashion. According to Bring a Trailer, the car has been fully refurbished. It’s got a new replacement taillight panel, quarter panels, rear outer wheel wells, rear frame rails, new trunk and front floor pans, just to name a few. It was also repainted in its factory Silver Jade finish, which was always considered a very special color.
Other discerning visuals include the matte black hood, rear window sports slats, chrome bumpers, hood pins, hood scoop, front and rear spoilers, plus the 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels wrapped in Cooper Cobra Radial G/T rubber.
In order to make sure the car drove better, new shocks, steering box, and new brakes were also installed.
The interior is absolutely gorgeous, featuring high-back bucket seats, black vinyl upholstery, new dashboard, door panels, steering wheel, headliner, shifter bushings, seat belts – the works. There’s even a hidden Alpine sound system under the rear driver-side armrest, while a backup camera is also included in the sale (though it’s currently not installed on the car).
As for the 351-ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine, it too was rebuilt. It now works alongside an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, March Performance chrome pulley system, MSD electronic ignition, JBA Performance exhaust system, and an FMX three-speed automatic.
We should mention that this car has already covered 7,100 miles (11,400 km), which is not ideal if you're, say, a collector. Then again, '69 Mustang Mach 1s are just meant to be driven, so let's hope this doesn't become anyone's "barn find" sometime in the future.
