Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Miami Vice" Is the Widebody Daddy

With Ford constantly introducing new derivatives to keep the Mustang badge under the spotlights in its final years (the next-gen model is set to land in 2022), aficionados outside the company are also tempted to come up with fresh material, even if we're talking about renderings. Case in point with the eye candy sitting on our screens, which revolves around a 1970 Mach 1.
Keep in mind that 1970 was the second model year for the Mach 1, with this bringing a host of visual updates, among others. Nevertheless, the Blue Oval introduced this badge to expand the Mustang's reach into the muscle car world, since the entry-level pony car status of the car wasn't enough to fight the competition on its own. And this label was so successful that is saw the GT being discontinued after the 1969 model year.
Returning to the example we have here, this has been gifted with the kind of aero upgrades you'd expect to find on a modern machine. And we must thank digital artist HugoSilva Designs for the work.
And it all starts with the widebody kit, whose side vents remind us of the Miami Vice exuberance - note that these are to the factory intakes on the sides of the front fascia what the those goodies are to the headlights, at least on the visual front.
The lower front fascia is linked to the said vents, while bringing a massive spoiler with gaping intakes below the bumper of the classic pony.
Moving to the side of the vehicle, those meaty side skirt extensions match the styling of the front end additions. And we can say the same about the posterior of the vehicle.
Looking past the aero bits, such as the swan neck mount rear wing and the apron, the upper fascia now shows a modern look that integrates the new light clusters.
Much to nobody's surprise, the Mach 1 features an air suspension that allows the gap between its custom, fat-lipped wheels and its bold overfenders to disappear.
This type of virtual build might split opinions, but it's certainly a 1970 Mach 1 transformation that can't be ignored, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
PS: As the artist explains in the comment section of the post, he designed the wheels and exhaust, while working on a body kit that would resemble the styling of the VUHL 05 Mexican supercar.
