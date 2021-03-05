1970 Mustang Mach 1 Is How 3,500 Hours of Work and a Touch of Porsche Look Like

2021 is the year when the Mach 1 moniker makes a comeback in the Ford portfolio. It’s been 17 years since we last got it, but the new one promises to make up for what we missed, even if its arrival spells the end of the Bullitt.
The Mach 1 is about as old as the Mustang itself. It was born in 1969 as a performance package for the muscle car, as was so successful that it killed other variants, like the GT. But this is the auto industry, and success is a relative term: Mach 1 was discontinued in 1978, only to be revived briefly for 2003 and 2004.
When people say Mach 1 though, they usually have in mind the first generation, the one that still is the object of desire for custom shops, and the basis for some incredible builds.
There’s no doubt the one we have here is part of the incredible builds category. We dug it up from the inventory of auction house Mecum, which is planning on selling it later this month in Glendale, Arizona.
The car is officially described as a restomod, and was completed in 2014, at the end of a process that lasted 3,500 hours, by a shop called American Collector Specialties.
The Mach 1 is a monster of a Mustang, packing a fuel-injected 427ci (7.0-liter) Cobra V8 running 8 individual throttle bodies, a 4-speed manual transmission, and a tune-up from coming from “a Roush Yates engineer.“ The exterior is wrapped in a deep shade of black, and the same color is used inside as well, where a pair of front seats taken from a Porsche 997 can be found.
Sporting custom bumpers, a specially designed hood with carbon fiber scoop (this material is used elsewhere as well, including at the interior), and unique wheels, the Mach 1 is labeled as a star of the upcoming auction. There is no estimate made as to how much it is expected to fetch.
When people say Mach 1 though, they usually have in mind the first generation, the one that still is the object of desire for custom shops, and the basis for some incredible builds.
There’s no doubt the one we have here is part of the incredible builds category. We dug it up from the inventory of auction house Mecum, which is planning on selling it later this month in Glendale, Arizona.
The car is officially described as a restomod, and was completed in 2014, at the end of a process that lasted 3,500 hours, by a shop called American Collector Specialties.
The Mach 1 is a monster of a Mustang, packing a fuel-injected 427ci (7.0-liter) Cobra V8 running 8 individual throttle bodies, a 4-speed manual transmission, and a tune-up from coming from “a Roush Yates engineer.“ The exterior is wrapped in a deep shade of black, and the same color is used inside as well, where a pair of front seats taken from a Porsche 997 can be found.
Sporting custom bumpers, a specially designed hood with carbon fiber scoop (this material is used elsewhere as well, including at the interior), and unique wheels, the Mach 1 is labeled as a star of the upcoming auction. There is no estimate made as to how much it is expected to fetch.