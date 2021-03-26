Politician Promises Trip to the Moon, Helicopter, Robots for Constituents’ Votes

There’s a New Solar-Powered EV Coming Out of California and It’s a Humble One

Here’s a story to put a smile on your lips and give you some food for thought. A politician has found the perfect platform that, he believes, will help him stand out from his direct rivals. 1 photo



Would a mini-helicopter do? What about



Independent candidate Thulam Saravanan from Tamil Nadu (southern India) has an idea of how to make himself more visible, while pointing out the flaw in his rivals’ campaigns: empty promises. Saravanan promises everything from cars, gold jewelry to newlyweds, new three-story houses, a boat for every family, and even an artificial mountain with artificial snow and iPhones, in his campaign,



The gist is that he has no intention—or means—to deliver any of these. Instead, he promises the world just to show that this has become a tactic on today’s local political scene.



“My aim is to raise awareness against people falling for freebies by political parties. I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people,” he says.



He, for one, still lives with his parents and had to borrow money to get in the race. His poll symbol is a trash can, not as some kind of sarcastic self-own, but as a sign that whoever falls for this type of promises might as well throw their vote in the trash.



