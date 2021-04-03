Volkswagen ID.4 Added to the Petersen Automotive Museum’s EV Exhibit

Volkswagen, the German automaker responsible for the Dieselgate scandal of 2015 that exposed many other wrongdoings in the automotive industry, is currently playing the eco-friendly card. The Wolfsburg-based company won’t even invest in new engines anymore, which is a very surprising turnaround from six years ago when all hell broke loose.
Dubbed the third revolution in the manufacturer’s history, the ID.3 compact hatchback isn’t available to purchase in the United States. The ID.4 compact crossover, however, is offered in America with unlimited charging at Electrify America DC fast chargers at no additional cost for the first three years.
Full of quirks and features, the all-new ID.4 has recently joined the “Building an Electric Future” exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum in a bid to wash away the sins from the Dieselgate era. “We are proud to present this exhibit with VW,” said the L.A.-based museum's executive director Terry L. Karges, “and ignite a conversation about the impact of an electrified future.”
An electrified future still isn’t feasible in the near term, especially not after the power crisis in Texas and the shortcomings of interstate grids. Not even Japan, which is betting everything on hydrogen to meet its 2050 zero-emission goal, doesn't have a proper plan to achieve carbon neutrality.
Another problem that Volkswagen and the Petersen Automotive Museum both failed to mention is the seemingly endless choice of charging connector types and speeds. Adding insult to injury, the charging infrastructure leaves much to be desired in North America and the European Union as well.
Criticism aside, there is a silver lining to the huge task of transitioning to EVs. As long as the automakers and lawmakers collaborate and tackle every single problem - one at a time - with great attention to detail, switching from internal combustion to electric propulsion will eventually become feasible.
Speaking of feasibility, General Motors is the first "traditional" U.S. automaker that has pledged to stop selling internal combustion-engined vehicles by the year 2035. By ICE vehicles, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is referring to everything from an affordable hatchback to full-size pickup trucks.
