The C8 Corvette Is America’s Fastest-Selling Car, Study Finds

Ever since General Motors took the veils off the eighth-generation Corvette on July 18th two years ago, we all knew this bad boy would fly off the showroom floor. Not in the least surprising, the ‘Vette continues to do precisely that according to a study published by vehicle search engine iSeeCars 70 photos



When optioned with the performance-oriented exhaust system, the 6.2-liter mill is good for 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. In case pushrods aren’t your thing, the 2022 model year will bring forth the DOHC valvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft like the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 engine found in the Mustang Shelby GT350. For the month of February 2021, the C8 took 13.1 days to sell on average. The top 10 further consists of the Lexus IS 350 with 14.5 days, RX 450h, Cadillac Escalade, Kia Telluride, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Tacoma, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and a minivan in the guise of the Toyota Sienna.“While the high demand for expensive vehicles carried over from January, the increased days to sell for both new and used cars suggests a slowing demand for both new and used cars,” declared executive analyst Karl Brauer. That can be explained because more 2021 model year vehicles have entered the market, fewer people are buying cars due to winter storms, and many people are still waiting for tax returns and stimulus checks from the government.Although the average transaction price of $86,581 for the 'Vette is pretty high for most U.S. buyers, there are more expensive nameplates on the list compiled by iSeeCars. The X7 and Escalade are going for $93,602 to $99,761, while the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV is estimated at $102,537.The Corvette is the only sports car on the list, proving that Chevrolet was right to change from a front-engined layout to a mid-mounted V8. Codenamed LT2, the small-block motor in the Stingray is a direct-injected unit with a dry-sump lubrication system.When optioned with the performance-oriented exhaust system, the 6.2-liter mill is good for 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. In case pushrods aren’t your thing, the 2022 model year will bring forth the all-new Z06 with avalvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft like the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8 engine found in the Mustang Shelby GT350.