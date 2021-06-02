4 These Waze Issues on CarPlay Make the Switch to Android Auto Really Tempting

3 How Google's New Killer Google Maps Feature Knows You're Braking Hard

2 Wired Android Auto Losing Ground as Everyone Is Going for Wireless

1 Key Android Auto Feature Broken Down and Not Even a Full Reset Fixes It

More on this:

Mysterious Android Auto Error Breaks Down the Connection with New Phones

Android Auto should theoretically provide a plug and play experience, which means that the app should just launch automatically after connecting your Android phone to a compatible head unit. 1 photo



But some users reported a strange behavior on Google’s



Similar connection issues have previously been encountered with



This time, however, what’s even more strange is that some users actually fixed the whole thing by simply replacing the original cable with a third-party one.



Most often,



No matter what’s causing the error this time, the good news is that all these reports have already been forwarded to the Android Auto team, according to a Google Community Specialist, so in theory, the company is aware that something isn’t working correctly with certain new phone models.



But for the time being, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could land, so if you too are encountering the same problem in your car, the first thing you should try is to replace the cable with another high-speed cord. Even if you’re using the original cable, that is. While some cars require an additional tap on the screen to run the app, everything is supposed to be as straightforward as it could be, no matter the phone model you own.But some users reported a strange behavior on Google’s forums , explaining that after getting a new phone, Android Auto refuses to launch. At the first glance, it somehow seems to be related to Xiaomi phones, as all users claim they purchased new devices from the Chinese company, but the reported problem isn’t new to the Android Auto world.Similar connection issues have previously been encountered with Samsung phones as well, including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, with some users still complaining they’re unable to run Android Auto in their cars.This time, however, what’s even more strange is that some users actually fixed the whole thing by simply replacing the original cable with a third-party one.Most often, the original cables that ship with phones are the ones recommended for running Android Auto, as they’re typically high-speed cords that should prevent connectivity problems like the one highlighted above from taking place.No matter what’s causing the error this time, the good news is that all these reports have already been forwarded to the Android Auto team, according to a Google Community Specialist, so in theory, the company is aware that something isn’t working correctly with certain new phone models.But for the time being, there’s no ETA as to when a fix could land, so if you too are encountering the same problem in your car, the first thing you should try is to replace the cable with another high-speed cord. Even if you’re using the original cable, that is.