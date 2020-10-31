Roush Launches Ford Ranger Cat-Back Exhaust System

Four cylinders and a turbo. This combination isn’t really exciting in terms of aural pleasure, more so if we’re talking about a truck engine. Be that as it may, Roush is much obliged to improve the sound of the four-pot motor in the Ford Ranger with a cat-back exhaust system.
Compatible with both model years and all three trim levels of the mid-size pickup truck, this upgrade promises up to 6 more horsepower and 8 more pound-feet of torque over the factory exhaust. In other words, you’re looking at 276 horsepower and 318 pound-feet (431 Nm).
Constructed from 304 stainless steel with 3.0-inch tubing for corrosion resistance and long-lasting durability, the less restrictive exhaust system stands out from the crowd with twin 4.0-inch tips. The dual-walled tips also feature a polished finish and the Roush logo to bring the point home.
“Everything required for a complete installation is provided in the kit,” including 2.5- and 3.0-inch clamp assemblies. The only equipment you need for installation is a clamp hanger tool and a 15-millimeter socket with a deep well. The Roush exhaust doesn’t require any cutting of the factory exhaust, it’s compliant with sound limit laws, and it’s backed up by a 90-day limited parts warranty. As for pricing, well, $915 including shipping is pretty good.
For reference, both Ford Performance and Borla offer sports exhausts with chromed or black-finished tips for more than $1,000 excluding shipping. Oh, and by the way, you should definitely talk with your local dealership first if an aftermarket upgrade will void the factory warranty from Ford.
Roush also offers a cold-air intake for the Ranger, priced at $415 and capable of 8 additional pound-feet of torque over the bone-stock unit. The American tuner can sweeten the deal with a 2.0-inch suspension lift from Fox, consisting of nitrogen-charged coilover shocks with performance-tuned springs. The latter is a bit on the expensive side of upgrades at $1,410.
