Roush Launches Ford Ranger Cat-Back Exhaust System

Compatible with both model years and all three trim levels of the mid-size pickup truck, this upgrade promises up to 6 more horsepower and 8 more pound-feet of torque over the factory exhaust. In other words, you’re looking at 276 horsepower and 318 pound-feet (431 Nm).Constructed from 304 stainless steel with 3.0-inch tubing for corrosion resistance and long-lasting durability, the less restrictive exhaust system stands out from the crowd with twin 4.0-inch tips. The dual-walled tips also feature a polished finish and the Roush logo to bring the point home.“Everything required for a complete installation is provided in the kit,” including 2.5- and 3.0-inch clamp assemblies. The only equipment you need for installation is a clamp hanger tool and a 15-millimeter socket with a deep well. The Roush exhaust doesn’t require any cutting of the factory exhaust, it’s compliant with sound limit laws, and it’s backed up by a 90-day limited parts warranty. As for pricing, well, $915 including shipping is pretty good.For reference, both Ford Performance and Borla offer sports exhausts with chromed or black-finished tips for more than $1,000 excluding shipping. Oh, and by the way, you should definitely talk with your local dealership first if an aftermarket upgrade will void the factory warranty from Ford.Roush also offers a cold-air intake for the Ranger , priced at $415 and capable of 8 additional pound-feet of torque over the bone-stock unit. The American tuner can sweeten the deal with a 2.0-inch suspension lift from Fox, consisting of nitrogen-charged coilover shocks with performance-tuned springs. The latter is a bit on the expensive side of upgrades at $1,410.