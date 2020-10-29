Ford Edge Screen Grows Tall With Standard 12-Inch SYNC 4A and Other Smarties

It was just a matter of time before Ford’s Mustang Mach-E cockpit layout spawned followers within the Blue Oval’s ranks, and here we have the 2021 Edge crossover already following suit. That’s great news, because the new infotainment system is even better than before – not to mention the company will hold bragging rights for providing “a now-standard largest-in-class 12-inch” dashboard touchscreen.
We’re not exactly dealing with a standard facelift here – the exterior of the Edge, Edge ST-Line, and Edge ST remains unchanged. The same goes for the powertrain options, which carry on, including the flagship 2.7-liter EcoBoost churning out 335 hp when on 93-octane fuel.
The only classic novelties here are two additional body hues - Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray - along with a Ceramic interior option for the Edge Titanium Elite or a new Cloth trim for the SEL grade.
On the other hand, the driver gets a major upgrade in terms of infotainment features. Naturally, the most obvious choice is the addition of a portrait-style 12-inch touchscreen (standard for all trims) in the middle of the dashboard. It replaces the predecessor’s 8-inch landscape option and also comes with the newer SYNC 4A infotainment system instead of SYNC 3.
And the added real estate clearly bodes well with the most advanced system the Blue Oval has at the moment – there's split-screen multitasking, optional Connected Built-in Navigation, and also an all-new cloud connectivity feature that “combines conversational voice recognition with the power of internet-based search results.”
There’s also natural speech recognition for easy SMS and email communication, while the SYNC 4A system also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility over Wi-Fi. Smartphones can be powered up through the on-board wireless charging pad or via a couple of new USB ports, one of them being of the USB-C type.
Being Ford’s first SUV to offer the standard Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance technologies, the Edge continues to come with some of the most advanced features on the market, according to the Blue Oval – including Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, or Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, among others.
The company has not yet revealed pricing information or the exact date for the showroom arrival of the 2021 Edge model range.
The only classic novelties here are two additional body hues - Carbonized Gray and Lithium Gray - along with a Ceramic interior option for the Edge Titanium Elite or a new Cloth trim for the SEL grade.
On the other hand, the driver gets a major upgrade in terms of infotainment features. Naturally, the most obvious choice is the addition of a portrait-style 12-inch touchscreen (standard for all trims) in the middle of the dashboard. It replaces the predecessor’s 8-inch landscape option and also comes with the newer SYNC 4A infotainment system instead of SYNC 3.
And the added real estate clearly bodes well with the most advanced system the Blue Oval has at the moment – there's split-screen multitasking, optional Connected Built-in Navigation, and also an all-new cloud connectivity feature that “combines conversational voice recognition with the power of internet-based search results.”
There’s also natural speech recognition for easy SMS and email communication, while the SYNC 4A system also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility over Wi-Fi. Smartphones can be powered up through the on-board wireless charging pad or via a couple of new USB ports, one of them being of the USB-C type.
Being Ford’s first SUV to offer the standard Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance technologies, the Edge continues to come with some of the most advanced features on the market, according to the Blue Oval – including Enhanced Active Park Assist, Evasive Steering Assist, or Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, among others.
The company has not yet revealed pricing information or the exact date for the showroom arrival of the 2021 Edge model range.