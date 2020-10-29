Ford Almost Ready to Give the eSprinter a Run For Its Battery With E-Transit EV

Produced since way back in 1965 (just a year later than Ford’s legendary Mustang), the Transit is a global icon of the light commercial vehicle market. And, just like one of its biggest rivals – the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - it’s just about ready to turn the spotlight onto its fully-electric version, dubbed E-Transit.
According to the latest Twitter teaser trailer, the company will be premiering its newest derivative of the hard-working van to the world on November 12th.
And Ford’s European subsidiary is looking forward to the release, it seems, as it bodes well with the latest announcements from the company – such as the one that it made the Mondeo an electrified model, dropping the gasoline options in favor of keeping just the hybrid.
Of course, the E-Transit is no Mustang Mach-E, so we’re not exactly expecting any particular breakthroughs in terms of technology and design. As far as we can tell from the shadowy teaser, the new electric van is not going to be way different from its ICE counterparts. For the company and its future customers styling is not the most important aspect, anyways.
Instead, we’re pretty sure certain specifications are crucial – such as the power rating, which influences payload and towing capacity. Then there’s the question of how Ford engineers managed to stack the batteries inside the chassis, as they need to balance range requirements with the cargo compartment dimensions.
We can already be sure of a certain element – Ford is going to sell the E-Transit in three of its biggest commercial-vehicle markets: the United States, UK, and Germany. That’s because it already surveyed folks about the implications of green deliveries – services operated with electric vehicles.
And the results are promising, with “more than 60 percent of Americans and 68 percent of Brits care about the environmental impact of goods being delivered to their homes.” Ford notes an increase of 12% for the U.S., and also claims that almost half of interviewed Americans and Brits would even accept increased waiting times for zero-emission van deliveries compared to their regular counterparts.
We’re electrifying the future for business. The zero-emission all-electric #Ford E-Transit, coming soon. Learn more 12.11.20. #EV pic.twitter.com/KqsjoGQcO5— Ford Europe (@FordEu) October 29, 2020