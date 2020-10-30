Why the Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig Concept Should Go into Production

Sure, it is also a great opportunity to promote the upcoming Bronco, but at least Ford is actively helping, unlike other manufacturers that would much rather turn their customers into beta testers for what is a mostly unnecessary feature, than focusing their efforts on the ongoing disasters.
The Wildland Fire Rig concept is based on the four-door version of the all-new Bronco Badlands version that is equipped with the available Sasquatch package.
Additionally, it comes equipped with fire-fighting equipment and rugged materials added to the modified interior and accessories.
Up front, the firefighting Bronco is equipped with a modular steel bumper courtesy of Ford Performance, which comes with a WARN Zeon 10-S winch that delivers 10,000 lb. (4536 kilograms) of pulling power and can be used wirelessly.
Overhead, a heavy-duty custom fabricated roof rack is mounted, and the off-roader also comes equipped with front and rear RIGID LED lights.
It also carries firefighting equipment such as a Pulaski, which is a special firefighting tool that closely resembles an axe, a shovel, and water tanks. Additionally, it is strong enough to be used as a firefighter lookout.
removable soft top has been replaced replaced by a Kimtek FIRELITE Fire/Rescue transport skid that features a fire hose reel, a high-pressure water pump, and a 50-gallon (190 liters) water tank.
Also latched onto the skid are a STIHL chainsaw, two hard hats, a high lift jack, and a Sure Seal drip torch.
Inside the custom Bronco, we find Filson materials that include tough otter green duck canvas door bolsters, armrests, and seat trim surrounds. The seating surfaces also get the Filson touch, being made from quilted black leather, inspired by the outfitter’s jacket lining. They also include an embossed Bronco logo.
Another touch is added to the bimini-style top and rear cargo area divider which uses fireproof ripstop nylon similar to that used on the Filson backpacks. The top’s bridle leather straps are also custom-made for the Wildland Fire Rig.
The steering wheel also gets a custom brass-plated Bronco horse logo, while Filston logos are embossed in the interior’s top and on the center console trim tag.
Ford recently set up the Bronco Wild Fund that will support nonprofits that protect “the responsible enjoyment and preservation of the great American outdoors.”
It will initially work with the National Forest Foundation to protect America’s 193 million acres of national forests and with Outward Bound USA, a leading educational nonprofit that teaches teamwork and character development through challenging outdoor experiences.
The fund will donate two Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire rigs to help firefighters in their attempt to stop wildfires and protect communities and vital natural resources. Maybe the car should be built as a limited edition models for other areas of the United States in need of this type of vehicle.
