How to Remove the 2021 Ford Bronco Doors and Roof

It will be available in a wide range of colors, feature The ingeniously designed model has been extremely well-received, and its release is just around the corner. We take a closer look at one of its most awesome features, borrowed from its rival, removing the doors and roof.The two-door Bronco ’s roof is made of three panels, two front sections and one rear section. The 4-door version can have either a soft top or an optional four-section removable hard top.Removable doors are standard on all Bronco models that include a tool kit, which comes with the necessary tools required for door and panel removal.To take out the doors, the first step is to make sure the window of the door you will be removing is rolled all the way down to prevent scratching it. Next come the side mirrors, which must be folded forwardly in order to remove the doors. They stay in place on the body, for a logical reason.Before moving to the next step, it is vital to unplug the electrical connector found near the bottom side of the door. If available, the optional door storage bags can be placed on the door next to avoid damaging the paint as you remove it.The last step is to remove the two hinge bolts using the provided M10 hex tool from the door removal kit. Unscrew the bottom bolt first, the second and carefully lift the door vertically. On the four-door model, the doors can be stored in the cargo which is great but also takes up most of the space.To turn the Bronco into a convertible, the panels that make up the roof can be effortlessly removed.To do this, we must start with the toolless part and remove the panel on the left by unfastening the flip latch on the side of the front header. The panel is free to be taken off after twisting the other three latches. The right panel can be removed following the same steps.In order to remove the rear panel, the first step is to unplug the electrical connector and washer hose found on the left side of the tailgate. Use the provided Torx Plus 30 tool to remove the top center fastener.Using the Torx Plus 50 tool, remove the eight remaining fasteners found along the beltline. You can now lift off the rear panel and enjoy the open air.The 2021 Ford Bronco’s modular design is a welcome rival to the Jeep Wrangler and although it is not good news for the folks at FCA, it gives customers a wider range of choices.The first Broncos will be shipped to those that preordered it by mid-2021, with many owners preordering the innovative off-roader with the First Edition model reservations already booked.It will be available in a wide range of colors, feature Ford ’s latest tech and use the latest EcoBoost engines, along with a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.