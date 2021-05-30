Ram Recalls 450,000 Heavy-Duty Trucks Over Wheels That May Fall Off

Ram HD trucks are beasts of burden with luxed-up interiors, but like every FCA product, faults can seep into the design or manufacturing processes. Recently recalled over a shorting risk that may lead to a vehicle fire, the HD line is called back once again over a less serious problem.
FCA says that 446,643 units that were sold in the United States feature service and owner’s manuals with incorrect lug-nut torque instructions. If too much torque is applied to the lug nuts, this condition may compromise the studs, leading to wheel separation while the Ram HD is being driven.
The company isn’t aware of any injuries or accidents related to this issue, and the recall condition is present exclusively in vehicles that have been subject to wheel removal as part of an upfit or service procedure. Dealerships are in possession of the correct instructions according to Fiat Chrysler, and brand-new HDs are now being delivered to customers with updated manuals.
Which heavy-duty trucks are involved in this voluntary recall? Those would be the 2012 to 2021 Ram 3500 pickup as well as the 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts. FCA says that the 31,086 additional vehicles are called back in Canada, 32,365 cab-chassis trucks in Mexico, plus 104 vehicles in markets outside of North America.
As with every recall, Ram will provide service free of charge because their blunder led to this announcement in the first place. Customers, meanwhile, can look forward to inspected and replaced wheel studs, as needed, in addition to correct torque specs in the service and owner’s manuals.
While on the subject of HDs, the 3500 can be yours from $36,470 for the rear-wheel-drive Tradesman version with the regular cab, eight-foot box, and 6.4-liter HEMI engine. The chassis cab is a little more expensive at $40,860 before optional extras that include the torquey 6.7-liter Cummins.
