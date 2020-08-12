2021 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade is Pitch Black, TRD Pro Model Adopts Lunar Rock

Choose your 2021 Toyota Sequoia lightsaber - you can go Darth Vader-style dark with the new Nightshade special edition, or perhaps you prefer to be a cosmic off-road rebel with the new Lunar Rock TRD Pro shade. No matter the choice, you will also find out details about the updated pricing list of the 2021 model year trims.
There is something special about running around in a full-size body-on-frame, 381-horsepower V8 vehicle that sports abundant ground clearance and enough space for the entire family to embark on an adventure. The Sequoia is not as large as the namesake California redwood trees, but still seats up to eight inside – or just seven when selecting the TRD Sport, TRD Pro, Platinum, and new Nightshade trims.
The Japanese automaker has made a few enhancements for the 2021 model year, which kicks off from $50,100 when selecting the 4x2 SR5 grade. If customers prefer all-wheel drive, they need to shell out at least $53,325 for the same trim.
Oddly enough, the specialized Sequoia 4x4 TRD Pro is not the most expensive grade as it happens with the 4Runner, for example – that honor befalls the Sequoia 4x4 Platinum, which kicks off at $69,375. The former boasts a single modification for the new model year – the Army Green shade has been retired in favor of the new Lunar Rock color.
Those looking for something that could pass for a government vehicle involved in shady Area 51 experiments need to search no further than Toyota’s all-new Nightshade special edition. The model is based on the Limited trim and features black touches inside and out - black leather seats, alongside dark chrome Sequoia insignia, body moldings, lower grille, and fog light trimming.
The 2021 Sequoia Nightshade can be had both with two- and four-wheel drive, starting from $60,120 and $63,345, respectively. Toyota has not yet announced the specific date of introduction for the updated 2021MY, but we do know the Sequoia will also arrive with the company’s proprietary STAR Safety System suite alongside the already standard Toyota Safety Sense P active aids.
