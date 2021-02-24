1963 Ford Falcon Sprint Barn Find Saved After 15 Years in Dry Storage

This Unique BMW R nineT’s Alloy Attire Is a Fine Display of Flawless Metalwork

The Sprint version debuted in 1963 not only to provide the Ford Falcon lineup with a sportier option but also to serve as the model which eventually shared its underpinnings with the super-popular Mustang that launched a year later. 21 photos



And this makes the Falcon Sprint we have here quite a rare find, there’s no doubt about it. Saved after spending the last 15 years in dry storage, the Falcon was originally equipped with a 260ci (4.3-liter) V8 engine, but a previous owner decided to replace it with a C8 code 1968 289 unit.



The engine is paired with what is believed to be the original T-10 transmission, and according to eBay seller



Let’s set something clear from the very beginning: this isn’t a new car, it’s not in mint condition, and it does require several important fixes, including dealing with some areas that have already been invaded by rust. But on the other hand, it’s a barn find you don’t typically see every day, and given it’s such a rare model, there’s no doubt it’s totally worth restoring.



The interior looks in decent condition, though as you can easily tell from the photos, some major repairs are needed here too, and there’s a chance the original bucket seats would need to be completely replaced.



