Get Ready for an Off-Road Adventure With the Valkari X1 Expedition Trailer

Summer is here, and you know what that means – you can now hit the road and go just about anywhere your soul desires to enjoy the sunny days. How about an off-road adventure? This pop-up trailer camper from UK-based startup Valkari Overland might be what you need.
Equipped with an independent suspension with dual shock absorbers and a hot-dipped galvanized chassis, the Valkari X1 trailer is ready for off-road use. It features a compact camper system with a built-in kitchen ready for off-grid and campground meal prep. There's a 120L stainless steel fresh water tank with digital water level monitoring that gives you enough water for drinking, cooking, and showering.
A sink connects to the tank and has both hot and cold running water. Any waste water goes directly into an onboard grey water tank. There are also gas cooking stoves and a slide-out shelf that can be used to store an optional fridge.
You can enjoy a nice meal outside, under the waterproof external awning, or in the dining area, inside the trailer. The interior comes with four cushioned seating benches and a dining table that has a lowering and raising system. This way, after you've finished eating, you can pull the table back and turn the entire space into a bed that can sleep two people and a child.
From the bed, you can watch the 14-inch LCD TV mounted on the wall. If you need to charge your laptop or other devices, rest assured: there are six USB charging ports and three 12V sockets available.
For extra room, you can opt for a roof sleeping deck with pop-up tent that can accommodate up to three adults or up to four children. The modular platform also offers access to the trailer's main floor.
For more information and other optional features such as solar panels, AC, or an integrated fridge, you can check Valkari Overland's website. The standard off-road trailer is priced at £16,999 ($23,478) without tax.
