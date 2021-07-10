This Electric 1972 Volkswagen T2 Looks Perfect for California Dreaming

Although it doesn’t feature the iconic split-window design of the original Transporter, the second generation is desirable nonetheless. Produced until 2013 in Brazil, the T2 Transporter is defined by the flat-four engine that drives the rear wheels with the help of a stick shfit or an automatic.
Back in 2019 when the seller acquired chassis number 2122197982, this particular panel van was nothing more than a rolling deathtrap. Everything from the suspension to the brakes, engine, and clutch was shot, and there was no interior to speak of. Under current ownership, however, the light commercial vehicle has been reconditioned and converted to e-power.
Offered with approximately 28,000 miles on the clock (45,062 kilometers) with a clean California title and Fuchs-like polished wheels, the hippie hauler is rocking a NetGain HyPer 9HV electric motor and seven Tesla Model S batteries. Professionally installed by The Toy Shack in California, this powertrain is good for 120 ponies, 172 pound-feet (233 Nm) of torque, and in the ballpark of 120 miles (193 kilometers) per charge on flat ground.
Now rolling on 195/60 by 15-inch Sentury Touring rubber shoes with 2020 date codes, the retro-modern T2 features drum brakes for the rear end and proper discs up front. Reupholstered in tan vinyl with a matching dashboard and door panels, the interior is a highlight in its own right thanks to a touchscreen infotainment system from Alpine, wood floors, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a battery monitor. A lounge seat dominates the cargo area, which also flaunts a quartet of cup holders and two speakers to boot.
To whom it may concern, the 9HV electric motor and HyPer-Drive X144 controller are listed by the manufacturer at $4,600 at the moment of writing. A stick shift Freeway Flyer sends the goodies to the rear wheels, a tranny that currently costs $1,350 at the very least. The blue-and-white van, on the other hand, now stands at $20k with five days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer.
