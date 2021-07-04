Ultra-Affordable Air e-Scooter Aims to Land a Ducati EV Into Your Hands

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor LEGO Technic Set Looks Like a Rewarding Pastime Project

Following the premiere of the Speed Champions 2021 lineup at the beginning of May, the guys and gals at LEGO have partnered with Ford to create a Technic set of the F-150 Raptor. Available to pre-order at $99.99 at the moment of writing, the toy truck will ship from October 1st. 7 photos



In terms of realistic design traits, the front grille stands out alongside the rear tailgate and decals on the bedsides. The V6 engine with moving pistons also needs to be highlighted, and of course, all doors can be opened or closed. The working suspension pretty much rounds off the list of goodies.



Priced between the toy versions of the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, the LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor is complemented by a full-sized pickup that starts at $64,145 excluding destination charge. Exclusively offered with the SuperCrew cabin and 5.5-foot box, the off-road truck features 35-inch tires as standard and 37-inch tires as an extra.



The biggest rival of the Ram TRX doesn't live up to expectations in terms of



The biggest rival of the Ram TRX doesn't live up to expectations in terms of horsepower and torque because the Blue Oval didn't bother to improve the 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 over the 2020 model. Be that as it may, the Raptor is getting a V8 engine next year, most likely the supercharged 5.2-liter Predator of the 760-horsepower Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Rooted in Baja 1000 desert racing, the world-class suspension system of the F-150 Raptor includes next-generation Fox Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers with electronic control technology for position-sensitive damping. At desert speeds, the Ford Motor Company quotes upward of 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of damping per corner. When equipped with the big-tire package , the Raptor is capable of clearing 13.1-inch obstacles.

