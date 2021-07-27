5 2019 Kia Ceed GT-Line Tries Too Hard to Look Fast

3 Kia XCeed Becomes 3-Wheeler in Moose Test, Hands Different from Ceed

More on this:

Kia Kills the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV in the UK, ICE-Powered Models Still on Sale

One year – that’s how long the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV lasted in the United Kingdom, as Kia has reportedly decided to pull the plug on it. 12 photos PHEV was taken off sale with the



Thus, those who wanted such a model will now have to search dealer lots for one, or simply settle for the regular ICE -powered versions, as the 1.0- and 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines, as well as the 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel, are still on sale.



The smallest power unit kicks out 118 brake horsepower, and the bigger gas mill produces 158 HP . The oil burner is rated at 134 HP. The Ceed Sportswagon PHEV, on the other hand, came with a 1.6-liter gasoline lump, a 60 HP electric motor, and an 8.9 kWh battery, boasting a combined output of 139 HP. The engine was mated to a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.



The quoted website claims that the rest of the Ceed family won’t be affected by the decision to retire the electrified Sportswagon that first went on sale locally in 2020, three years after the non-hybrid model was introduced.



At the same time, the plug-in hybrid version of the DCT , and offers an all-electric driving range of 37 miles (60 km) when ordered with the 16-inch wheels, and 34 miles (55 km) with the 18-inch alloys.



It is unclear yet whether Kia’s decision to drop the According to Autocar , the Kia Ceed Sportswagonwas taken off sale with the facelifted iteration presented earlier this month, and won’t return to the UK, apparently.Thus, those who wanted such a model will now have to search dealer lots for one, or simply settle for the regular-powered versions, as the 1.0- and 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engines, as well as the 1.6-liter mild-hybrid diesel, are still on sale.The smallest power unit kicks out 118 brake horsepower, and the bigger gas mill produces 158. The oil burner is rated at 134 HP. The Ceed Sportswagon PHEV, on the other hand, came with a 1.6-liter gasoline lump, a 60 HP electric motor, and an 8.9battery, boasting a combined output of 139 HP. The engine was mated to a dual-clutch six-speed automatic transmission.The quoted website claims that the rest of the Ceed family won’t be affected by the decision to retire the electrified Sportswagon that first went on sale locally in 2020, three years after the non-hybrid model was introduced.At the same time, the plug-in hybrid version of the XCeed compact crossover isn’t going anywhere, supposedly. This model comes in the same specification as the defunct Ceed Sportswagon PHEV, complete with the six-speed, and offers an all-electric driving range of 37 miles (60 km) when ordered with the 16-inch wheels, and 34 miles (55 km) with the 18-inch alloys.It is unclear yet whether Kia’s decision to drop the Ceed Sportswagon PHEV from the United Kingdom will be followed by other markets, but we did reach out to the Korean automaker and will be updating this post with their official answer.