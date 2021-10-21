U.S.-Spec 2023 Kia Sportage Teased Ahead of October 27 Unveiling

5 2022 Kia Sportage Gains New Tech and More Standard Features, Starts From $24,090

Already unveiled in South Korea, the new generation Kia Sportage is now getting ready to arrive in North America. The compact crossover is scheduled to make its local premiere on October 27, the automaker has announced, releasing a teaser picture of the vehicle that will go on sale next year. 6 photos



A more upscale interior, with additional technology and comfort features, will be part of the makeover. The Korean Sportage, for one, features a huge widescreen that combines the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, each one with a 12.3-inch display. The model also sports a new steering wheel, more modern HVAC controls, rotary shifter, and big center console. Things such as the heated and ventilated front seats, smartphone integration, premium audio, and advanced driver assistance gear will be included.



Kia has yet to confirm the powertrain family for the U.S.-spec



Kia has yet to confirm the powertrain family for the U.S.-spec 2023 Sportage , but the international one gets a variety of assemblies, like the 177 hp turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. A self-charging hybrid is part of the offering, adding a small electric motor and battery pack to the aforementioned mill, for a total of 227 hp. A plug-in hybrid model is included too, building on the normal hybrid and boasting a punchier motor and bigger battery, with a total of 261 hp available via the right pedal. The 183 hp 2.0-liter diesel will likely be kept away from North America.The all-new Sportage will launch with front- and all-wheel drive, the brand has confirmed, with the former likely being reserved for the entry-level models. A more rugged variant will join the family, offering "a new level of off-road capability," Kia says, with increased ground clearance, additional driving modes, and chunky rubber on its feet. Full details will be announced next week.

