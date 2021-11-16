Hyundai Seven Concept Due Tomorrow at L.A. Auto Show Previewing the 2024 Ioniq 7

1 Kia EV9 is the Electric Telluride Rather than Kia's Version of the Hyundai Ioniq 7

Subsequent to the teaser pics, accompanied by a few words, released almost two weeks ago, Hyundai has put the spotlight on the Seven Concept yet again, this time reminding everyone that it’s one day away from being unveiled. 6 photos



Technicalities aside, the 2021 Seven Concept will sport a unique lighting architecture reminding of the The new electric crossover study is due tomorrow, November 17, at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and will be shown during a press conference that will be streamed online at 9:55 a.m. PST (12:55 p.m. EST / 6:55 p.m. CET).Described as a sleek and spacious vehicle that previews the brand’s future design language and new technology gear, the Seven Concept also offers a glimpse of the Ioniq 7. Hyundai has previously said that the production model is due in early 2024, with seating for six or seven, and a footprint similar to the-powered Palisade.It will be built around the E-GMP architecture , like all models forming the Ioniq family, as well as the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60, and will feature the new SK Innovation battery pack. The latter is said to have a 100capacity and the 800-volt technology, taking less than 20 minutes to be juiced up from 10 to 80%. The total driving range is estimated at in excess of 300 miles (483 km). An all-wheel drive variant is understood to join it, with two electric motors and a combined output rumored at over 300 horsepower.Technicalities aside, the 2021 Seven Concept will sport a unique lighting architecture reminding of the Staria minivan . In addition, the carmaker will use eco-friendly materials in the lounge-like cabin that was previewed by Hyundai earlier this month when the teaser pics hit the web. We will find out everything there is to know about it, or almost everything, tomorrow, so stay tuned as the autoevolution editors will cover the event hosted in the City of Angles.

