2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Is Here To Take You Racing, Starts at $229,000

After the unveiling of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Porsche has now uncovered the brand-new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.
The racer replaces the old 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, which debuted in 2016, part of the 981 generation of the sports car, and was updated in 2019. In total, almost 1,000 units of the older model were sold, and the new one wants to become even more popular.
Suitable for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO series, the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport looks wilder than its predecessor. It has a fatter chin spoiler that improves the downforce, fender vents, rear wing with gurney flap, and air curtains. Two exhaust systems, additional headlights, and openings in the front lid for quick refueling are available for it.
Moreover, it has doors, front lid, rear wing, fenders, and aerodynamic parts at the front, as well as the steering wheel, made of sustainable natural fiber composites. This material is currently reserved for motorsport, but the German automaker said that they might eventually launch it in their street-legal cars too.
Opening the door reveals the spartan cockpit, with a longitudinally-adjustable Recaro racing seat, six-point harness, roll cage, and safety nets. Porsche says that the new foam on the driver’s side meets the SRO requirements and that the FT3 fuel cell can take 30.4 gallons (115 liters) of fuel, which makes it suitable for endurance racing.
The car’s suspension was massively reworked and has two-way adjustable shocks with improved valve characteristics, double-blade anti-roll bars, adjustable ride height, camber, and toe, and three different spring rates at both axles. Stopping power is supplied by the 15-in (380-mm) vented and slotted rotors.
Producing 500 hp (507 ps / 373 kW) at 8,300 rpm and 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque at 6,000 rpm, the 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine, shared with the current 911 GT3 Cup racer, can be revved up to 9,000 rpm.
In the United States, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport will be sold through the brand’s Motorsport Division and will kick off at $229,000 before tax.
