2022 Honda Civic Si Online Configurator Lets You Spec Your Ideal Car

Honda has launched the online configurator for the new-gen 2022 Civic Si in the United States, approximately one month after the official unveiling of the car.
Available here, it lets web surfers choose between the Si and Si HPT, with MSRPs of $27,300 and $27,500 respectively. The latter is identical to the former, but adds high-performance tires around the 18-inch alloy wheels, and both use the 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque 1.5-liter four-banger, mated to a six-speed manual transmission with the Type R’s rev-matching system.
The online tool reveals three standard colors for the sporty compact model. These are named the Rallye Red, Crystal Black Pearl, and Aegean Blue Metallic, with the Blazing Orange Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Platinum White Pearl bumping the price by $395. The black alloy wheels, which have an identical diameter to the standard ones, will set you back another $1,706.
For the cockpit, users will have to settle for the Black and Red cloth upholstery, but they can spend more money on the splash guard set, all-season floor mats, and trunk tray, part of the All-Season Protection Package, which costs $398. The All-Season Protection Package II makes do without the splash guards and adds chrome wheel locks, in return for $351.
Available at $1,112, the HPD Package adds dedicated emblems, as well as front, rear, and side underbody spoilers. Finally, the last package available for the 2022 Civic Si is named the Protection Package 1, which brings the splash guard set, trunk tray, and chrome wheel locks, for $285. More money can be spent on the exterior and interior accessories, such as the body side molding, door edge trim, black logos, backlit door sills, and engine block heater, which helps the car start faster in sub-freezing temperatures, while also prolonging the life of the battery.
