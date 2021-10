2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealers With Sporty Visual Makeover

CFRP

DCT

Limited to 1,000 units in the United States, the Sonata N Line Night Edition was introduced in the superhero film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins back in July 2021. The question is, what do you get for your hard-earned money?Night Edition highlights include thelip spoiler out back, matte-black alloy wheels featuring a unique design, the N logo wheel caps in carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, red-painted brake calipers, and dark chrome for the H and Sonata badges. The standard exterior color is called Phantom Black, but customers are further offered Quartz White for a bi-tone look. The white hue is complemented by mirror covers and door handles in Quartz White.Pictured on a canyon road in Riverside County, the Night Edition is boasting all the standard goodies of the Sonata N Line. These include the 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with port injection and direct fuel injection, which cranks out 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) of torque.This lump is connected to a wet-clutchwith paddle shifters and eight forward ratios. Developed specifically for performance applications, this gearbox can mitigate torque reduction in N Power Shift mode. N Line body-hugging front seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation also need to be mentioned, along with a high-definition digital instrument cluster and red stitching throughout the black interior.Hyundai rates the Sonata N Line at 27 miles to the gallon (8.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined driving cycle, which is pretty good for a mid-size family car. The most economical Sonata, however, is the Hybrid that delivers up to 52 miles per gallon (4.5 liters per 100 kilometers) combined.