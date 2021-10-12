2022 Hyundai Sonata N Line Night Edition Hits Dealers With Sporty Visual Makeover

More on this:

1 Chevy Bolt EV Recall Will Cost LG $1.2 Billion, 67% of the Total Cost

2 Hyundai Breaks the Norm With Next-Gen Foldable Steering Wheel for Futuristic Cars

3 CGI Hyundai Santa Cruz SUV Return Flaunts Tuned Looks, Tucson Might Be Envious

4 Fuel Cell Industry Giants Join Forces to Develop High-Performance Hydrogen Fueling System

5 Woman Drives Hyundai i10 Into Water Because That’s Where the Sat-Nav Told Her to Go