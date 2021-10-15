2022 Hyundai Creta Has Unofficial N Line, Looks the Sporty Part Without Any Fuss

The Honda CB750 Changed the Way Motorcycles Were Made, Raced and Sold

As for the oily bits, the Creta would just soldier on with the existing powertrain options. Which include just about everything, from a tiny 1.0-liter T-GDi three-cylinder to a classic 2.0-liter inline-four offering and even a 1.5-liter diesel for those who still favor the blemished technology. Also known as the Hyundai ix25, the bite-sized subcompact crossoverhas already reached the second generation. And its popularity is continuously rising across its intended markets , especially if we take BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) into account.Born in 2014, the Hyundai Creta is already a massive success, hence its localized production places such as China, India, Brazil, Russia, or Algeria. With the second generation having arrived recently, a pixel master has decided an N Line transformation is probably the best way to further expand its appeal ahead of the traditional arrival of a mid-life-cycle facelift.And it didn’t take long to come up with that idea, for sure. Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist behind the KDesign AG account on Behance , just took Hyundai’s sporty N Line appearance package and bestowed it upon the little Creta. It’s a logical decision, considering the South Korean automaker’s desire to make everything slightly more dynamic and an affordable entry into the N performance world.Right now, the virtual modifications are entirely wishful thinking, but it’s really not hard to imagine that Hyundai will one day opt for an official Creta N Line build as well. After all, the modifications are mostly at the aesthetic level, and cooking up a new set of wheels to go along with potential suspension and steering enhancements wouldn’t be too hard either.As for the oily bits, the Creta would just soldier on with the existing powertrain options. Which include just about everything, from a tiny 1.0-liter T-GDi three-cylinder to a classic 2.0-liter inline-four offering and even a 1.5-liter diesel for those who still favor the blemished technology.