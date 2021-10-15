2021 Audi A4 Retro-Morphs Into B5, Comes Out Looking 1990s-Delicious

Although it’s as technologically advanced as any contemporary Audi (they say it’s larger and lighter than its predecessor), one can’t really claim the current A4 is a hot sedan. At the absolute best, it’s moderately warm...
Albeit that’s mostly valid for the traditional sedan form because the Avant still has RS 4 credentials. But let us get back to the feisty yet practical quattro-infused hot wagon a little later. Right now, we need to deal with a cool virtual transformation.
Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media, is up to his usual retro-modern shenanigans, this time with a four-ringed twist. As such, in between a couple of takes based on his personal Maserati MC20 Aria Carbon aerodynamic kit makeovers, he also sandwiched a very cool A4.
It's a modern 2021 Audi A4 sedan, all right, complete with all the technical goodies of the company’s Typ 8W (also known as B9 due to its 80/A4 lineage). But, on the other hand, it looks virtually better than any current A4 version. This is because the virtual artist opted for a reverse restomod, infusing the modern A4 with cues taken from the original B5 generation.
One might remember this 1990s representative as the benchmark model designed to firmly put Audi’s 80/90 series in the rear-view mirror. Back then, switching generations still came with obvious design modifications. That way, any customer would easily make out an A4 from the Audi 80 crowd.
Unlike today, when you need a diehard fan just to tell the difference between the B9 and its predecessor... Anyway, not taking into account the usual boring design rant about Audi’s current designs, it seems this CGI expert is onto something.
What if the current restomod success triggered a niche where people would start adding classic-style cues to their thoroughly modern cars? And no, we don’t mean the same way BMW interpreted this idea when it started the whole M3/M4 grille debacle!
Frankly, this subtle virtual artist’s approach to morphing a contemporary A4 into one of its illustrious predecessors is much better... Now, if only we could have that look on the RS 4 Avant as well!
