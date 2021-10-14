2022 Lexus LX Quickly Becomes a Tundra-Based Luxury “TX” Pickup to Entice America

5 Widebody 2023 Nissan Z Goes for Virtual Drift Makeover to Fulfill Wet JDM Dreams

Because of the shared technical details and iconic heritage, pixel masters have been quick to play with visions of 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 SUVs becoming the luxury Lexus LX sibling. Then it was time for the 2022 Tundra pickup truck to morph into an alternate, virtual version of itself. Some even forgot the Sequoia exists and turned into hulking three-row SUVs.Now it’s high time to close the circle. So, mere hours after the 2022 Lexus LX was revealed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a CGI master has already cooked up the improbable “Lexus TX.” And, just in case the name isn’t clear, it’s a Lexus LX that’s virtually piggybacking on the pickup truck “bones” of the 2022 Tundra.Nothing too surprising about this virtual “face-off” apparition. After all, the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300, Tundra, and Lexus LX share many real-world traits – including the 3.4 L V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 Toyota engine, among others.Because it hasn’t been long since the 2022 Lexus LX officially came out to play, it’s obvious the virtual artist known as theottle didn’t have much time for profound changes. Thus, the LX sport ute that turned into a Tundra-based pickup truck with a name that has Lone Star state resonance is packing a rather subtle redesign.As such, instead of the manly front fascia of the Tundra donor, we now have the massive Lexus spindle grille, the slimmer LX front lights, as well as the additional aerodynamic intakes... and not much else. No worries, though, because we expect more outrageous transformations going forward.