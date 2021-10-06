2022 Toyota Tundra Forgets Sequoia Exists, Morphs Into Hulking Three-Row SUV

Building on Toyota’s global truck heritage, rather than just its two previous incarnations, the 2022 Tundra came out as a possible contender for the full-size pickup truck crown. But it might want even more, at least digitally.
So, after intensive teasing, the Japanese company recently took the wraps off the third-generation truck with a few interesting surprises. Some were expected, such as the switch from V8 to forced induction V6 powertrains. Others were entirely welcomed, such as the news that its top i-Force Max configuration will be electrified.
And it’s one also capable of churning out no less than 437 horsepower. Thus, it’s entirely feasible to imagine the 2022 Tundra has set its sights on the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. But with the availability of TRD Pro grades, it’s also not out of the question to also take the battle into the off-road field against the likes of Chevy’s 2022 Silverado ZR2 or the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Because it’s one of the hottest pickup truck commodities, the 2022 Tundra naturally got the attention of automotive pixel masters as well. So, it has already turned into a proper Raptor contender or morphed into the upcoming Sequoia SUV sibling, among (many) others.
The CGI expert behind the superrenderscars account on social media has decided to join the fray and offer the vision of a Tundra-based SUV. But this time around, there’s no mention of the Sequoia relationship whatsoever. Well, at least the crimson Tundra SUV doesn’t look outrageous like so many other projects from this virtual artist.
Instead, the sensible virtual transformation makes the pickup-to-SUV idea entirely desirable. Unfortunately, there’s just one view of a TRD Pro example. But the greenhouse looks decidedly airy and welcoming for the passengers sitting across all three rows of seats thanks to the massive side windows.
Well, a Tundra SUV is entirely wishful thinking, since Toyota is already preparing a third-generation Sequoia in the development oven. So, the technical specs will probably carry on from the truck, meaning there’s just one mystery: the exterior design.
And it’s one also capable of churning out no less than 437 horsepower. Thus, it’s entirely feasible to imagine the 2022 Tundra has set its sights on the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. But with the availability of TRD Pro grades, it’s also not out of the question to also take the battle into the off-road field against the likes of Chevy’s 2022 Silverado ZR2 or the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Because it’s one of the hottest pickup truck commodities, the 2022 Tundra naturally got the attention of automotive pixel masters as well. So, it has already turned into a proper Raptor contender or morphed into the upcoming Sequoia SUV sibling, among (many) others.
The CGI expert behind the superrenderscars account on social media has decided to join the fray and offer the vision of a Tundra-based SUV. But this time around, there’s no mention of the Sequoia relationship whatsoever. Well, at least the crimson Tundra SUV doesn’t look outrageous like so many other projects from this virtual artist.
Instead, the sensible virtual transformation makes the pickup-to-SUV idea entirely desirable. Unfortunately, there’s just one view of a TRD Pro example. But the greenhouse looks decidedly airy and welcoming for the passengers sitting across all three rows of seats thanks to the massive side windows.
Well, a Tundra SUV is entirely wishful thinking, since Toyota is already preparing a third-generation Sequoia in the development oven. So, the technical specs will probably carry on from the truck, meaning there’s just one mystery: the exterior design.