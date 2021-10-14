Lamborghini Factory Accelerates Path to Decarbonization, Renovates for Sustainability

Lamborghini challenged the notion that it won’t take well to new environmental sustainability initiatives sweeping the auto industry in its latest press release. The Italians also vowed not to lose their soul as the company is dragged kicking and screaming into the electric/hybrid world of the present.
In the announcement, Automobili Lamborghini said it would be mounting a biomethane installation to power its Sant’Agata Bolognese production facility. The system will deliver nearly four million cubic meters per year, around 65% of the company’s current gas requirements. This will enable a reduction in CO2 emissions from 37% to approximately 80%, equivalent to a total of over 11,000 tons of CO2 a year.
The announcement comes with the understanding that the current Lamborghini flagship car, the Aventador, will likely be the last of the V12 monster Lambos that made the name what it is today.
This is why some in the enthusiasts' community foresee Lamborghini taking the biggest hit out of any exotic car manufacturer by new regulations banning the sale of new combustion engined-cars in several EU nations and key states like California and New York.
Unlike other brands, much of Lamborghini’s appeal came not just from the striking looks of their cars but also from their flagship V12 engines that powered the Miura, Countach, Diablo, Murcielago, and the aforementioned Aventador. Lamborghini’s V12 is one of the last remaining holdouts of the large capacity naturally aspirated engines that were once the industry standards for sports cars.
The announcement of a new environmentally sustainable path for Lamborghini implicates that hybrid turbocharged powertrains and even full-on electric drive will be the way of the future for the famous Italian brand. Expect a fully hybridized lineup from Lamborghini by 2024 and a fully electric model to come from this factory.
“In the area of sustainability, Lamborghini was a trailblazer in the automotive industry, at a time when the issue was not yet being addressed by large companies, or only partially,” said Stephan Winkelman, Chairman, and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “And today, our path is accelerating with the goal of going from a CO2-neutral production site to a CO2-neutral company through a holistic approach involving the product, factory, logistics, and supply chain.”
