You Can Easily Title an Abandoned Car in New Mexico, Much More Difficult in New York

While some see an abandoned car as a pile of junk, others see the Holy Grail, and would give an arm and a leg for one. The difference is that the former group will call the cops to have the car removed, while the latter would go into the bureaucracy war to get possesion of it.
Dealing with an abandoned vehicle is not always an easy task. Sometimes it is impossible to get it, even if it is on your recently purchased property, hidden in a barn somewhere, covered by dust in New Mexico, or rust in New York.In the Wine Country
The first thing that should come to mind when thinking about New Mexico is the wine. But don't drink too much of it because that might get you to dance with a sombrero on, which is illegal here, and most likely, you'll end up spending the night in jail. If you spend 30 days in there, you can say goodbye to your car, as someone else could claim it.
In this state, depending on where the owner abandoned the vehicle, police or a tow service can remove it from public property. They won't do that if it's sitting on private property, such as a bar's parking lot or someone else's yard, unless they're called. Either way, the car might be titled and sold at an auction by law enforcement, garages, towing companies, or private individuals (in this case, only if they found it on their premises).
If you own a piece of land in New Mexico and find a vehicle abandoned on your property, first call the police. They will come to see if it's stolen or involved in a crime. Then, if it's been abandoned for more than 30 days, you can claim it and sell it at an auction which you have to advertise twice in two consecutive weeks after the vehicle is declared abandoned. The advertisement might be in the local newspaper or by hand-outs. Either way, you have to prove that you tried to get in touch with the vehicle's owner, including by mailing him a letter with a return receipt.
restore it.Empire strikes back...
The Empire State hosts the famous New York, the city that never sleeps. But beyond its borders and suburbs, New York state has many other things to enchant its residents and visitors with. It stretches between the Niagara Falls and the Hudson River, which separates New York City from New Jersey state. And, while you're reading this starring at that roll of toilet paper, remember that it was invented in New York by Joseph Gayetty. Also, New York was the first state that required license plates for automobiles back in 1901, but vehicles' owners made them themselves. State-made ones appeared in 1903 in Massachusetts.
And maybe that's why it is very important to know if an abandoned vehicle has plates or not. If it has been left unattended with plates for more than 24 hours on public property, it is considered abandoned. If it doesn't have any, then that time is reduced to only six hours. A vehicle with a value of $1,250 or less, with no license plates, parked on public property, automatically becomes the property of the municipality, who may title it, junk it, or sell it. The DMV will try to track the owner, but the claimed property is sold at a public auction if they can't be reached in ten days.
abandoned car on their property, they should call the police. They can authorize a towing company to remove the vehicle. If the car is very old or damaged, the boys in blue may decline to take it and, if the vehicle is ten years or older and has a value of $1,250 or less, the NY DMV will provide a form for dismantling.
For a garage owner or for a towing company, things are easier. If the vehicle is left for repairs and its owner fails to return, the repair shop may claim it as a lienholder. The garage has to notify the owner about their intention to sell the vehicle. They must send the notification to the vehicle owner by certified or first-class mail, and give the purchaser a copy after that receipt. With these in hand, the purchaser may title the vehicle in their name.
As a last solution, one may get a bonded title for that vehicle, but remember that if a certified owner appears in three years, one may lose the car or have to pay for it, so it's better not be restore it by then.
The first thing that should come to mind when thinking about New Mexico is the wine. But don't drink too much of it because that might get you to dance with a sombrero on, which is illegal here, and most likely, you'll end up spending the night in jail. If you spend 30 days in there, you can say goodbye to your car, as someone else could claim it.
In this state, depending on where the owner abandoned the vehicle, police or a tow service can remove it from public property. They won't do that if it's sitting on private property, such as a bar's parking lot or someone else's yard, unless they're called. Either way, the car might be titled and sold at an auction by law enforcement, garages, towing companies, or private individuals (in this case, only if they found it on their premises).
If you own a piece of land in New Mexico and find a vehicle abandoned on your property, first call the police. They will come to see if it's stolen or involved in a crime. Then, if it's been abandoned for more than 30 days, you can claim it and sell it at an auction which you have to advertise twice in two consecutive weeks after the vehicle is declared abandoned. The advertisement might be in the local newspaper or by hand-outs. Either way, you have to prove that you tried to get in touch with the vehicle's owner, including by mailing him a letter with a return receipt.
restore it.Empire strikes back...
The Empire State hosts the famous New York, the city that never sleeps. But beyond its borders and suburbs, New York state has many other things to enchant its residents and visitors with. It stretches between the Niagara Falls and the Hudson River, which separates New York City from New Jersey state. And, while you're reading this starring at that roll of toilet paper, remember that it was invented in New York by Joseph Gayetty. Also, New York was the first state that required license plates for automobiles back in 1901, but vehicles' owners made them themselves. State-made ones appeared in 1903 in Massachusetts.
And maybe that's why it is very important to know if an abandoned vehicle has plates or not. If it has been left unattended with plates for more than 24 hours on public property, it is considered abandoned. If it doesn't have any, then that time is reduced to only six hours. A vehicle with a value of $1,250 or less, with no license plates, parked on public property, automatically becomes the property of the municipality, who may title it, junk it, or sell it. The DMV will try to track the owner, but the claimed property is sold at a public auction if they can't be reached in ten days.
abandoned car on their property, they should call the police. They can authorize a towing company to remove the vehicle. If the car is very old or damaged, the boys in blue may decline to take it and, if the vehicle is ten years or older and has a value of $1,250 or less, the NY DMV will provide a form for dismantling.
For a garage owner or for a towing company, things are easier. If the vehicle is left for repairs and its owner fails to return, the repair shop may claim it as a lienholder. The garage has to notify the owner about their intention to sell the vehicle. They must send the notification to the vehicle owner by certified or first-class mail, and give the purchaser a copy after that receipt. With these in hand, the purchaser may title the vehicle in their name.
As a last solution, one may get a bonded title for that vehicle, but remember that if a certified owner appears in three years, one may lose the car or have to pay for it, so it's better not be restore it by then.