Lamborghini Urus Went to The Aftermarket Gym, Returns with Impressive Gains

In case you haven’t already guessed, I’m talking about the ferocious 5.2-liter V12 behemoth adopted from Lambo’s Countach.
On the other hand, the Urus is just as delicious. As of the 2020 model, this nasty beast is brought to life by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that’ll deliver up to 641 hp at 6,000 rpm and a brutal torque output of 626 pound-feet (848 Nm) at 2,250 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission carries this power to a torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, making the Urus capable of accelerating 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 3.6 seconds. Lambo’s SUV also prides itself with an astonishing top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
Additionally, this whole thing is supported by a multi-link adaptive air suspension. The latter sits on a juicy set of 21-inch aluminum wheels that wear carbon-ceramic disc brakes. However, all this goodness doesn’t come cheap, but with a price tag of over 200,000 bucks instead.
Keyvany might be one of Germany’s lesser known tuners, but they are also one of the aftermarket sector’s next big stars! Besides performance tuning, the Frankfurt-based firm specializes in manufacturing top-quality carbon fiber components and body panels.
The company was founded in 2018 and have already managed to amaze us with a few extraordinary custom builds the following year, such as their astounding Bentley Continental GT and Mercedes G-Class makeovers. Earlier this year, Keyvany delighted us with the reveal of their phenomenal Porsche 992-based project.
If that makes you curious, paying them a visit on their Facebook or Instagram accounts to admire some of these fascinating masterpieces will certainly be worth your time. To give you a better idea about what these folks are up to, let’s take a quick look at what they’ve accomplished with the Rambo Lambo.
A sweet pair of Y-shaped auxiliary LED headlights were added at the front, giving it a tougher aesthetic. Furthermore, its interior was blessed with an array of truly outstanding features, such as a set of new aluminum pedals and a custom steering wheel with carbon fiber trimmings.
As if that wasn’t already impressive enough, Keyvany worked their magic on the SUV’s twin-turbo V8 leviathan. The powerplant will now produce up to 820 hp, along with an astronomical 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) of torque output.
To wrap it all up, the tuner disposed of Urus’ stock wheels to make room for their very own 24-inch forged aluminum rims. Finally, their newborn baby was nicknamed Keyrus (a fusion of ‘Keyvany’ and ‘Urus’).
We’re definitely hoping to see more of this company’s projects in the near future. Can you imagine where they’ll be in five years’ time if they keep up this amazing work?
