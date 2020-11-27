Lamborghini Aventador "Zero Fighter" Combines Liberty Walk Kit With Warbird Look

The Aventador is inching towards the end of its life, as Lamborghini has even begun talking about its hybrid V12 successor. However, the lines of this supercar are probably never going to be boring, especially if you can pair them with a Liberty Walk body kit.
Kato Wataru and his hang of widebody specialists released this package many years ago, but never stopped innovating. They added carbon options as well as launching the Silhouette which doesn't follow widebody conventions. But an old kit can also impress when combined with the right livery.
The Zero Edition Aventador belongs to the "LB-R Fighter Works" series, which began many years ago, in the Murcielago era, if we remember correctly. The Ferrari 458, Nissan GT-R, and BMW i8 have all received themed makeovers like this one, and we've even seen toys based on these tuning projects.
"Zero Edition" is a tribute to what's probably the most famous Japanese aircraft of all time. The Mitsubishi A6M "Zero" was a long-range fighter. It was introduced in 1940 and many say it was the most capable carrier aircraft of its day. It was an excellent dogfighter in the hands of skilled Japanese pilots and had an incredible kill ratio of about 12-to-1.
However, it also offered very little protection for the pilot and wasn't as agile at high speeds because. But for the purposes of this story, all we need to know is that it was made 80 years ago, was green, and had these big red symbols.
Kato is a pacifist, so try not to be offended by the WWII connection and let's just enjoy the livery, which also seems to have some airbrushing to highlight panel lines. There are a lot more of them because of the widebody kit's numerous pieces, some of which are bolted directly into the Aventador metal. And to ensure high-speed agility isn't a problem any longer, a gigantic gooseneck wing sits over the back.
The Zero Edition Aventador belongs to the "LB-R Fighter Works" series, which began many years ago, in the Murcielago era, if we remember correctly. The Ferrari 458, Nissan GT-R, and BMW i8 have all received themed makeovers like this one, and we've even seen toys based on these tuning projects.
"Zero Edition" is a tribute to what's probably the most famous Japanese aircraft of all time. The Mitsubishi A6M "Zero" was a long-range fighter. It was introduced in 1940 and many say it was the most capable carrier aircraft of its day. It was an excellent dogfighter in the hands of skilled Japanese pilots and had an incredible kill ratio of about 12-to-1.
However, it also offered very little protection for the pilot and wasn't as agile at high speeds because. But for the purposes of this story, all we need to know is that it was made 80 years ago, was green, and had these big red symbols.
Kato is a pacifist, so try not to be offended by the WWII connection and let's just enjoy the livery, which also seems to have some airbrushing to highlight panel lines. There are a lot more of them because of the widebody kit's numerous pieces, some of which are bolted directly into the Aventador metal. And to ensure high-speed agility isn't a problem any longer, a gigantic gooseneck wing sits over the back.