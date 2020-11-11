Liberty Walk Reveals Super Wide Nissan GT-R Silhouette Body Kit

Can you believe that it has been 13 years since the launch of the Nissan GT-R R35? Over the years, the car has gotten a few updates from the manufacturer, and considerably more updates from tuners around the world.
The R35 has proven to be an open canvass for tuners looking to showcase their vision in terms of both design and engineering. We have seen countless options of bodykits, wheels, engine upgrades and wraps for the Japanese-built supercar, and it looks like there are still new ideas being brought to life.
Liberty Walk, a product of Wataru Kato's desire of standing out from the crowd, has once again launched a product that every GT-R owner can dream of one day installing on their beloved machine.
This new Silhouette series, reminiscent of 80s Japanese race cars, would be the fourth iteration of a bodykit for Godzilla coming out of Aichi in Japan, and perhaps the most daring of them all.
Looking at the car in awe, there are so many details to take in, and we're bound to see at least a dozen of these kits getting installed on GT-Rs in the upcoming year, even though there's a hefty price tag attached to it.
There are actually two versions of this Silhouette styling coming out, and the most affordable one will set you back some $33.000, which is almost a quarter of the value of the stock car, if we're looking at a newer model.
If you'd like to go for a more carbon loaded version, you're looking at a little over $50.000, which will get you a front bumper, front canards and diffuser, rear bumper, rear diffuser, a Silhouette GT Wing, front and rear fenders, side skirts and replacement hood and trunk.
Even so, you'd still need to purchase a set of wheels, upgrade your suspension, and while you're at it you might as well go for a 4 figure horsepower upgrade.
