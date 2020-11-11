The Self-Balancing, Folding Mantour X e-Scooter Is Heavy on Minimalism

Zipping around the city on something that’s convenient to carry when you need to board public transport, yet elegant enough to not embarrass you and, more importantly, solid enough to guarantee your safety – these three features alone are rare to find together in one e-scooter. Add a minimalist design, foldability, a very light weight, and a special self-balancing feature, and you get the Mantour X, aka the e-scooter that promises you the world.
Mantour X is made by FlowDot and, for the sake of clarity, is not exactly a new product. It crowdfunded on KickStarter in December 2019 and then on IndieGoGo in February 2020, and the initial delivery dates were set for early 2020 and May 2020, respectively. FlowDot missed both of these and, from what we can tell based on backers’ comments, there is a certain feeling that they’re dragging their feet with delivery and / or refunds.
Assuming it does, it would truly stand out from a crowd of similar offers. Mantour X is instantly recognizable for its striking minimalism, and clean and compact form. It is foldable, with the entire process taking under five seconds. It is also lightweight, at just 16 pounds (7.3 kg) because the pedal board is made of carbon fiber, and the stem of aluminum alloy.
Rated IP54 waterproof, it is dust and splash resistant, so ideal even for weather that would normally discourage even the most dedicated riders. More importantly, though, Mantour X is practical because it’s foldable and has a self-balancing feature incorporated.
Operating the e-scooter is a matter of pressing two buttons: you have a throttle on the left handlebar and an electronic brake lever on the right, with a display in the middle for stats. There’s a second, physical brake at the rear, which is suitable for higher speeds.
Not that you’ll be going that fast, mind you. FlowDot says top speed is 12.4 mph (20 kph), thanks to a 240W front hub motor. The battery is good for 12.4 miles (20 km) on a single, four-hour charge. The handlebar requires separate charging, but you won’t have to stress that much about it, since it’s good for up to three months.
According to FlowDot, backers who helped make the Mantour X one of the most popular campaigns on IndieGoGo will get several major upgrades, inspired by their own feedback. When the e-scooter ships (and that’s a big “if,” since they’re not providing a date), it will come with enlarged main body and wheels for even smoother and safer rides, upgraded display to show more info, increased battery and power, and rear suspension.
Early backers were able to get the Mantour X for the equivalent of $379 at today’s exchange rate, nearly half of MRSP when – or if – it becomes widely available.
