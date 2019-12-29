Liberty Walk LB-Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR Widebody Nissan GT-R Looks Bonkers

5 Nissan Brings Together Old Skyline GT-R Models, New GT-R at Fuji Speedway

Founded by Wataru Kato when he was only 26 years old, Liberty Walk is a byword for in-your-face widebody kits. The Nissan GT-R is an old favorite of the Japanese tuner, and this R35 certainly looks the part. 6 photos



LB-Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR is the full name of the visual package you can admire in the photo gallery, yet the decals, wheels, tires, and slammed suspension are not included. In other words, $34,020 will get you a more aggressive front bumper along with racing canards, rear bumper and aerodynamic diffuser, version one GT wing, hood, trunk, fender flares, and side skirts. That's the price of the FRP version, the cheapest of the lot. A combination of FRP and CFRP and dry carbon will set you back $43,960. FRP and dry carbon levels up to $54,540 while the dry carbon-only package is $70,200. Can you imagine that a low-mileage R35 costs pretty much the same money? But wait, there's more! There's a second version of the LB-Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR, and Liberty Walk asks up to $73,570 for the most expensive yet lightest option. For reference, that kind of hard-earned cash is enough for you to buy a Mercedes-AMG C 63 sedan off the showroom floor. The air suspension in the case of the GT-R adds $7,900 to the total, and heaven knows how much those Y-spoke wheels and Advan tires cost. All in all, you're looking at probably $85,000, maybe $90,000 for an R35 just like the one in the photo gallery, excluding the price of the car per ser. Looking closer at the rear of the Liberty Walk-ified vehicle, the exhaust tips don't appear to be stock either. Chances are that's an Armytrix cat-back system with titanium tips and a 90-millimeter midpipe, which costs close to $6,000 if paired with valvetronic mufflers. The LB-Silhouette Works GT 35GT-RR demo renderings also appear to be based on the NISMO, which means that the 3.8-liter engine develops 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque with the standard, more restrictive exhaust system.