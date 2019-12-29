Future Collectables: Germans Cars from 2010 - 2019 That Could Be Modern Classics

More on this:

BMW Expected To Discontinue B57 Quad-Turbo Diesel Engine Next Year

Back in 2012, BMW introduced the M550d and M50d versions of the 5 Series, X5, and X6. The N57 diesel in those models had a tri-turbo setup for tons of torque, translating to brisk acceleration off the line and with a rolling start. Then the B57 entered the scene in 2015, leveling up to no fewer than four turbochargers 11 photos



German publication



On the upside, the B57D30T0 twin-turbo configuration could be treated to mild-hybrid assistance for additional performance. This sounds rather plausible if you remember that Europe has ever-stringent emissions standards. Stricter targets will apply from 2021 onwards, with a phase-in from 2020.



Without further beating around the bush, the EU fleet-wide average emissions threshold for new cars will be 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. In the M550d xDrive sedan, the quad-turbo diesel makes do with 154 grams while the G31 station wagon is rated at 163 grams.



BMW isn’t alone in this affair. Volkswagen is also expected to discontinue the TDI Touareg from 2002 through 2010. Two years ago, Volvo had announced that it’ll stop developing any new diesel engines because the cost of reducing NOx emissions is too high. 2023 is expected to be the last year of diesel production for the Swedish automaker.



Turning our attention back to BMW, the most eco-friendly 5 Series is the 530e plug-in hybrid. As per the WLTP , the G30 sedan is rated at 42 grams of CO2 emissions while the all-electric range is estimated at 66 clicks (41 miles). B57D30S0 is the codename for this particular engine, which debuted in 2016 with the 750d and 750Ld. Then the sedans and sports utility vehicles followed, along with the 5 Series Touring as well as the seven-seater X7. Four years after its introduction, the inline-six engine's quad-turbo version will be reportedly discontinued in 2020.German publication Bimmer Today reports that the 394-horsepower engine won’t receive a successor either. Given these circumstances, the 40d with 315 horsepower will take the title as the most powerful turbo diesel in a series-production BMW. “Summer 2020” is when production will reportedly come to a grinding halt.On the upside, the B57D30T0 twin-turbo configuration could be treated to mild-hybrid assistance for additional performance. This sounds rather plausible if you remember that Europe has ever-stringent emissions standards. Stricter targets will apply from 2021 onwards, with a phase-in from 2020.Without further beating around the bush, the EU fleet-wide average emissions threshold for new cars will be 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer. In the M550d xDrive sedan, the quad-turbo diesel makes do with 154 grams while the G31 station wagon is rated at 163 grams.BMW isn’t alone in this affair. Volkswagen is also expected to discontinue the 4.0 TDI V8 , thus becoming a modern classic like the V10Touareg from 2002 through 2010. Two years ago, Volvo had announced that it’ll stop developing any new diesel engines because the cost of reducing NOx emissions is too high. 2023 is expected to be the last year of diesel production for the Swedish automaker.Turning our attention back to BMW, the most eco-friendly 5 Series is the 530e plug-in hybrid. As per the, the G30 sedan is rated at 42 grams of CO2 emissions while the all-electric range is estimated at 66 clicks (41 miles).