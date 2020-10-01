First Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster Hooks Up With SVJ Coupe, Tunnel Madness Ensues

What happens when a limited-edition Nurburgring record holder meets for a ride and drive another representative of the species, only that it’s even more special? Well, anyone can bet on a few sweet treats from a connoisseur YouTuber like Shmee150, as well as the opportunity to experience both the first one-of-63 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster going out for a trip alongside its older brother, the Aventador SVJ Coupe.
Interestingly enough, while the video brings together two famous socialites, they are of opposite personalities. We all know that Tim Burton, better known professionally via his Shmee150 persona, likes to shine in every video he makes – so we usually end up getting at least a few close-ups with his mug before the action kicks off.
On the other hand, fellow supercar collector and social media guru Rana65556 likes to keep a bit more private – which is why Shmee does not even film him during the encounter – although the two share a ride in the Lambos and swap places between the driver and passenger seat.
Well, with that sorted out – and with the hint that we like Rana’s way of doing things more - we can get back to the business at hand. That would be to admire – first on static display, then on the road – the encounter between the two Italian “Jets” (Rana likes to dub them as such, and the license plates read SV19 JET and SV63 JET).
Of course, the star of the show is the newly arrived Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, the very first unit produced out of the total batch of just 63 examples – a direct tribute to the year of Lamborghini foundation. It casually hooks up with its bespoke Nero Pulso gloss paint (and satin Rose Gold highlights) next up to the yellow on black detailing Aventador SVJ Coupe.
By the way, this is the same car that we showed you recently going through Topaz Detailing’s tailored PPF (paint protection film) treatment, as also recognized by Shmee at the 2:35 mark when he also discusses one of his favorite details about the very special SVJ 63.
Better pay attention, because he also lets us in on a little secret the other SVJ hides (from the 4:40 mark) - the Coupe was commissioned with the titanium Valentino Balboni exhaust – and the startup is just a prelude to the madness to come.
Speaking of, the two YouTubers go out together in the 63 Roadster while somebody else takes the SVJ Coupe along for the ride, which quickly turns to a pop / crackle / grumble showoff on the UK’s country lanes – bringing us quickly to the moment when all exhaust hell breaks loose once they discover a small tunnel (8:50 if you want to jump directly in the middle of the action).
It’s Shmee’s turn to take the wheel afterward for his own driving impressions of both cars (10:45 for the 63 and from the 14:25 mark for the Coupe), which he quickly points out are way too big for the small country roads – as they probably are at least of the same width as a Range Rover.
