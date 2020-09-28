YouTuber Flexes Dodge Challenger American Muscle on Autobahn to 173 MPH

Big HEMI V8 engines roaring in the middle of Western Europe are not exactly just as common as they are on the other side of the Atlantic, but American muscle cars do have their cult following on the Old Continent as well. Chances are everyone knows a little something about the already eternal Ford Mustang, but if you really want to make a splash, you have to go for a different option.
Of course, car aficionados already know the alternatives – it's either Chevrolet’s Camaro or Dodge’s Challenger (or perhaps the Charger, if you want some added practicality from the sedan body type). The latter was taken for a quick spin around an unrestricted part of Germany’s Autobahn by Tim Burton, better known professionally by his social media alias Shmee150.
While the Ford Mustang has a very visible official presence in Europe, people might think that Dodge’s Challenger arrives through gray market imports – well, there is one company who actually caters to the presence of the FCA brand and acts as the official importer of Ram and Dodge vehicles in Europe. Hint, it’s also the one that will bring the monster 2021 Ram TRX...
On this occasion, Shmee took on an Autobahn drive the middle option for the Challenger line – the R/T 392 Scat Pack Widebody (392 cubic inches and the mighty bee). It’s an interesting choice, because it eschews the base V6 and also doesn’t need the extensive modifications of the Hellcat to cope with European regulation (for example, the latter gets a different exhaust from its American counterpart).
And still rises to any American muscle car call with its 6.4-liter HEMI V8 capable of churning out 492 ps (485 hp) and 644 Nm (475 lb. ft.) to the rear wheels with assistance from an eight-speed automatic transmission.
This particular example had a very nice Frostbite blue exterior shade to go along with the Widebody kit, the bee logos and a lot of technology on board, such as Launch Control or Line Lock.
Of course, we are not here to admire the way its vintage-inspired design survived over the years (the third generation has been around for quite some time, since early 2008), or just hear the mighty 392 cu. in. clear its throat through the exhaust setup (though you can witness just that at the 7:50 mark).
Instead, we are here to see if the affordable model (for a 500 hp car) can hold up to its end of the deal on Germany’s famous Autobahn, one of the only places in the world where owners can see if the automakers showcased real top speed figures.
Well, as Shmee puts it in balance, this version of the Challenger is not much more than his own Ford Focus RS and also close to a Toyota Supra in terms of pricing, but has no problems reaching up to 279 kph (173+ mph) on unrestricted sections of the highway (jump to the 14:50 marker).
All things are not perfect, though, as for example for backing up the reverse camera offers quite a low resolution for 2020... Yeah, as if that really matters!
