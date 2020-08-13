Lamborghini Titan Is a Reinvented Aventador Ready for Supercar Blood

The Lamborghini name has always been about high performance (maybe expect for the LM002 truck, although even that one came with a V12 engine), so the styling of each car is appropriately created to align with this growing appetite for speed and crazy acceleration times.
This so-called Lamborghini Titan perfectly fits this approach, as industrial designer Giorgi Tedoradze has created a rendering to imagine what the Aventador successor could end up looking like.
Envisioned for model year 2023, the Titan supercar would unmistakably be a Lamborghini from every angle, and despite being supposed to replace the Aventador in the lineup of the Italian brand, it also looks like it’s using design cues from other models too, including the Gallardo.
The Aventador itself has been one of the most successful models released by Lamborghini in the last decade, and while there’s no doubt its time will come, we can’t help but look back at the original model that was first unveiled in Sant'Agata Bolognese and then publicly presented at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show.
Officially baptized Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, it was powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine developing no less than 700 horsepower, enough to propel the car from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in no less than 2.9 seconds. The original Aventador needed just 6.4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 mph (161 kph), with the top speed reaching 350 kph (217 mph).
But since the first iteration was launched more than nine years ago, the Aventador has received several refinements and special editions.
And the most recent is the SVJ Roadster presented at Geneva last year, and which once again comes with performance figures that blow your mind. While the 0-100 kph (62 mph) time remains the same at 2.9 seconds, the engine now develops 770 horsepower, with the top speed also exceeding 350 kph (217 mph), according to official figures.
Sadly, only 800 units of the Aventador SVJ Roadster have been produced.
