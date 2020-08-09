Keep the V12 Magic Around Wherever You Go with This Supercar Watch

Supercar fanboys, behold: here is the “supercar watch,” a brand-new product that promises top-notch build quality and exquisite materials at a surprisingly decent price.
Called Aventi A-10, the watch was born thanks to an Indiegogo crowdfunding project that raised nearly $800,000 earlier this year.
Described as a “superwatch,” the A-10 was fully funded in just 8 minutes, and parent company Aventi says they’re already working on the next model.
Now let’s see what this “supercar” for your wrist is all about.
Basically, the A-10 comes in two different versions, Titanium and Pure Sapphire, both promising state-of-the-art build quality.
Both models are powered by a tourbillion engine, which the team that designed the watch compared with a V12 unit.
“Made in partnership with PTS Resources Hong Kong,” they say about it. “Like the precious and power of a V12 engine, the Aventi A-10 tourbillion movement holds its own against the world’s most expensive watches.”
The titanium used for the case is “the same high grade as used in supercars,” while the ceramic-based finish is once again inspired by the automotive industry. And there’s more.
“We recreated the experience of sitting in a supercar at night by using the highest grade Swiss Super-LumiNova to illuminate not only the dial but the case too.”
Like some supercars out there, every watch is specifically created for each customer, the parent company guarantees.
And now, the thing that everybody is looking for: the price. The Aventi A-10 Titanium can be yours for $1,999, while the Pure Sapphire is obviously a bit more expensive and costs $4,999.
The first units should ship later this year, as most watch parts have already been sent to Japan for the cerakote application, while the final assembly and quality check are projected to take place next month. If everything goes according to the plan, customers who already ordered the watch should get them in November this year.
