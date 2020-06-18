Bugatti Twin Turbo Furious 300+ Is Not a Car, Still Is Amazing and Very Rare

The HiMo Z20 Aims to Be Cheapest but Still Reliable Folding e-Bike

Back in September 2019, driver Andy Wallace took a modified Bugatti Chiron on the Ehra-Lessien high-speed track with a clear goal in mind: set a speed record. And a record was set, after the Chiron Super Sport 300+ he was driving hit 304.773 mph (490.484 kph). 9 photos



The latest related news is one concerning a watch made by Bugatti’s usual partner in such exploits, Jacob & Co. This company is the one responsible for the



Designed to be a luxury piece meant to “celebrate the world's fastest series production hypercar,” it comes with a forged carbon and black DLC titanium case (made to be reminiscent of the carbon fiber used on the record car) that houses a black titanium twin triple-axis tourbillon movement.



“In Jacob & Co. we have found a partner, who understands the way we see exclusivity and how every object carrying the Bugatti name has to combine extreme power and the most sophisticated technology with pure luxury and the unmistakable Bugatti aesthetics and elegance,” said in a statement Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.



“The Twin Turbo Furious is another product created in the spirit of this partnership.”



As all thing Bugatti, the watch too will be a limited edition, and a very limited one at that: only three of them will ever be made, to be sold for undisclosed prices.



