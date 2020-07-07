Boom X Is the ‘07 Chevy Suburban That Keeps the Party Lit

5 Land Rover Adds Pop-Up Roof Tent to the Defender 110 for Some Serious Glamping

3 Land Rover Defender Hard Top Gets Old-School Name for New Commercial Version

More on this:

Land Rover Joins Elliot Brown in Making One of the Toughest Watches in the World

Land Rover makes reliable, solid cars, but it can also do its part in creating one of the toughest watches in the world, the Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional. 7 photos



At £499 (about $624), this watch isn’t the priciest and fanciest out there, that much is certain. Still, it comes with a clean, elegant look and the promise of reliability, much like all other Elliot Brown watches. It should make a good addition to the wardrobe / accessories drawer of any Land Rover driver.



Plus, it offers the wearer the opportunity of knowing he or she has helped a worthwhile cause – or two. The Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional has been named the “official timekeeper” for the Team Exe Endurow, which has just embarked on a 2,000-mile (3,218-km) unassisted row around the coast of the UK for the JustOneOcean charity and the British Red Cross.



Oliver Dawe-Lane, Arthur Chatto, Harry Lidgely, and Charles Bromhead form the Exe Endurow team, which has departed from Tower Bridge in London after being chauffeured there in the new



“We are very grateful to team Exe Endurow for choosing to raise money for the British Red Cross as they take on this incredible challenge,” Paul Amadi, Chief Supporter Officer, British Red Cross, says in a press release. “We wish Arthur, Harry, Charles and Oliver the best of luck.”



The watch will be launched as part of the As its name suggests, the timepiece is a collaboration with watchmaker Elliot Brown, famous in the UK for making watches for the Army. Availability has not been made public yet, but one can register one’s interest in it, should one desire to own it.At £499 (about $624), this watch isn’t the priciest and fanciest out there, that much is certain. Still, it comes with a clean, elegant look and the promise of reliability, much like all other Elliot Brown watches. It should make a good addition to the wardrobe / accessories drawer of any Land Rover driver.Plus, it offers the wearer the opportunity of knowing he or she has helped a worthwhile cause – or two. The Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional has been named the “official timekeeper” for the Team Exe Endurow, which has just embarked on a 2,000-mile (3,218-km) unassisted row around the coast of the UK for the JustOneOcean charity and the British Red Cross.Oliver Dawe-Lane, Arthur Chatto, Harry Lidgely, and Charles Bromhead form the Exe Endurow team, which has departed from Tower Bridge in London after being chauffeured there in the new Land Rover Defender . They were all, of course, wearing the new watch.“We are very grateful to team Exe Endurow for choosing to raise money for the British Red Cross as they take on this incredible challenge,” Paul Amadi, Chief Supporter Officer, British Red Cross, says in a press release. “We wish Arthur, Harry, Charles and Oliver the best of luck.”The watch will be launched as part of the Land Rover ’s Above and Beyond collection of clothing and equipment, and will deliver the perfect mix of style and ruggedness. It comes with water protection up to 200 meters (656 feet), case and strap bars made of marine-grade 316L stainless steel, sapphire crystal glass, and highly durable EPDM rubber strap. The Swiss quartz movement is protected by a proprietary shock protection system that allows an impact with a 3 kg (6.6 pounds) stainless steel mallet.

load press release