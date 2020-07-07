Lamborghini Selects July 8 for New Sian-inspired Model Reveal

The Italian performance car manufacturer is acting up all mysterious for the upcoming model introduction, scheduled for an online reveal on July 8th, at 6 PM CEST. Maybe they did not have the time to set up a proper teaser campaign for their latest creation given they were busy as of late.
That is because we have seen some interesting creations in the past month or so. For example, the Urus entered the 2021 model year with a host of technical enhancements and a ‘Pearl Capsule’ design edition. Then came the double bomb: the first details on the SCV12 Squadra Corse track-only hypercar and the master of the seas ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ luxury motor yacht.
Now there is just one more day keeping us from marveling in front of the (online) arrival of a new product. The first teaser, just a plain photo acting as an invitation and placeholder for the exact details of the unveiling, has been a little more than just cryptic. Fortunately, Lamborghini took to social media to shed some light on the matter.
As far as we can tell from the Twitter post of the Sant’Agata Bolognese brand we are ready to witness the introduction of a new Sian version. The associated photo shows a certain winglet detail that pertains to the Sian, Lamborghini’s first ever electrified model. The coupe is barely a year old, having been presented late autumn at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The 48-volt mild-hybrid-powered supercar makes use of the classic, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that gains an additional 34 HP (25 kW) from the MHEV setup for a maximum output of 819 HP (602 kW) - a tad more above the crown of the old leader, as the Aventador SVJ is coming with ‘just’ 770 ponies.
As for the teaser, the barely legible inscription says “Realizzata a Sant'agata Bolognese,” which is Italian for ‘Made in Sant'agata Bolognese’ - and the Sian features the exact same placement. According to the gossip running around the rumor mill, the reveal is related to none other than Sian’s roadster version. And we are inclined to believe it too, given Lamborghini’s past record with model couples in the Huracan and Aventador series.
