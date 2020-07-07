Lamborghini Selects July 8 for New Sian-inspired Model Reveal

HP

kW

The future is here, and it is unlike anything the world may have seen before. Get ready to witness the official unveiling of our latest creation at 6 PM CEST on July 8th, 2020 on https://t.co/4SLPw939p1, and our YouTube channel.#Lamborghini #AheadofItsTime pic.twitter.com/5yEXz5a3Ye