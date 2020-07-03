One of Eleven Lamborghini Miura SV Up for Grabs as Rare Gem

The Fliz is a Concept That Has Been Looking to Revolutionize Urban Mobility

By definition Lamborghinis are rare, but there are even rarer models within the carmaker’s lineup itself. One such precious gems is the Miura. 32 photos



Of them, an even smaller figure represented the SV variants, the top of the line car in the family. Of those still, just eleven were made in a right-hand drive configuration. And here is one of them.



Before our eyes in the gallery above is a 1972



“We are absolutely delighted to be offering this car in our flagship auction. The Miura is the original supercar which set the standard and this one is in a highly original condition which sets itself apart from others,” said in a statement Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions Managing Director.



“It has been exceptionally well maintained and has a distinguished history, having spent the majority of its time forming part of significant private collections.”



There are only 51,523 km (32,014 miles) on the car's engine, or much fewer, about 573 km (356 miles), since it underwent an engine rebuild not long ago.



